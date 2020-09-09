HEUFT to Host a Free Exclusive Webinar on Pulsed X-Ray Technology & Smart Optics for a Total Inspection of Pre-Fillable Syringe Cannulas and Needle Shields

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: HEUFT to host a free exclusive webinar Pulsed x-ray technology & smart optics for a total inspection of pre-fillable syringe cannulas and needle shields, taking place on 7th October 2020.

For more information on the webinar and to register your free place:

www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/webinar/pfs-cannulas-and-shields/prcom1



Webinar Overview

The compact detection unit can be enhanced with innovative smart optics for detecting needle hooks which complement the unique pulsed X-ray technology for a careful and precise pre-fillable syringe inspection. An intelligent color sensor camera, developed by HEUFT, examines the tiny needle tips from above before the protective covers have been added. The special light dispersion of the adaptive LED lighting used for this purpose ensures that even the smallest faults become visible.



The HEUFT Syringer is extremely compact and very easy to integrate into packaging machines for such pre-fillable injection instruments.

During this Webinar, Information will be shared about the Heuft Syringer such as design features, functionality, implementation, and benefits of using the HEUFT Syringer to assure only quality pre-filled syringes reach the market.



Speakers announced

• Dan Mckee, General Manager, HEUFT USA Inc.

• Ronald Turn, Pharmaceutical Sales Engineer, HEUFT USA Inc



Who Should Attend?

• Quality Managers

• Heads of Quality

• Manufacturing/Operations Managers

• Heads of Manufacturing/Operations

• Heads of Fill-Finish

• Fill-Finish Manager

• R&D scientists

• Formulation scientists

• CMC regulatory

• Packaging engineers

• Engineers and Managers in Device Development and all other technical functions surrounding syringe systems

• Clinical and commercial Drug Product Manufacturing

• Formulation scientists

• Laboratory scientific staff and managers

• Parenteral manufacturing staff

• Sterility Quality Assurance

• Regulatory affairs scientists

• Pharmaceutical packaging component manufacturing staff



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/webinar/pfs-cannulas-and-shields/prcom1



