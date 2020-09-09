Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Digital Group: By Email RSS Feeds: New Release 62 of Digital HRMS with All New Updates

The PR page for Release 62 of Digital HRMS lets you explore all the new updates recently added to the platform.

Princeton, NJ, September 09, 2020 --(



The constant endeavour of the Digital HRMS team has been the introduction of added functionalities through frequent releases for an enhanced user experience. There are quite a few new features and enhancements to look forward to in the new release.



What Release 62 Brings



• Non-editable format for Reports details page

• Reduction of steps for downloading reports

• Radio buttons for Leave Pullback functionality

• Support for GoTo Meetings during virtual conference room booking

• Additional charts implemented in the Timesheets

• New layout for Grid reports

• Provision for Manager to edit task description in Timesheets



With the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.



About Digital HRMS

Digital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days. Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to marketing@digitalhrms.com. Princeton, NJ, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It was only last week that the latest updates for the Digital HRMS were announced by The Digital Group (T/DG). Digital HRMS is a HR Software product developed by T/DG and this update is about new functionalities added to the Reports, Leave & Attendance and Timesheets modules.The constant endeavour of the Digital HRMS team has been the introduction of added functionalities through frequent releases for an enhanced user experience. There are quite a few new features and enhancements to look forward to in the new release.What Release 62 Brings• Non-editable format for Reports details page• Reduction of steps for downloading reports• Radio buttons for Leave Pullback functionality• Support for GoTo Meetings during virtual conference room booking• Additional charts implemented in the Timesheets• New layout for Grid reports• Provision for Manager to edit task description in TimesheetsWith the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.About Digital HRMSDigital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days. Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to marketing@digitalhrms.com. Contact Information The Digital Group

Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Digital Group