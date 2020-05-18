Armin Lear Features Deal on "WARRIOR" for Suicide Prevention Month

Press Releases Armin Lear Press Press Release

New Book on How to Support Those Who Protect Us Available to Groups at a Special Discount During September

In "WARRIOR," Shauna Springer, PhD brings practical insights on suicide prevention to anyone who supports the people who protect us from threats to our safety - whether they are on a battlefield or in a hospital isolation ward. In honor of "Doc Springer," as she is known nationwide to countless military veterans, Armin Lear Press is offering groups buying only 10 or more copies discounts starting at 20 percent and going as high as 50 percent for larger purchases.

Contact Judith Bailey, Executive Editor directly for details: Jbailey at arminlear.com. Mental health professionals, libraries, veterans organizations, hospitals and any other groups who consider suicide prevention a priority are welcome.

"WARRIOR" takes us close to the struggles of our bravest citizens during and after they face traumatic challenges. Doc Springer draws from the experiences of our warfighters to help us understand true courage and the bonds of love that keep all of us in the fight.

"Our military, as well as heroes on the front line in a health emergency, are expected to make life and death decisions in a high-risk, fluid situation with limited time, limited information, and limited control over outcomes," Dr. Springer notes. "The burden of this responsibility weighs a thousand pounds - they are often very vulnerable when it comes to seeing suicide as a 'desirable' choice. We owe them another option. We owe them intelligent, practical and effective support."

A graduate of Harvard University, Shauna Springer, PhD is the Chief Psychologist for Stella Center and one of the nation's leading experts on PTSD and Trauma. What she has learned from more than a decade at the extremes - from working with our nation's warriors and their families - can help all of us navigate this time of unknowns. She co-hosts a weekly podcast in collaboration with Military Times and her work has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS Radio, Forbes, Washington Post, US News and World Report, Business Insider and Military Times.

About Armin Lear Press

Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling and happier. Its founders have 25 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia.

Title: Warrior
Subtitle: How to Support Those Who Protect Us
Author: Shauna Springer, PhD
ISBN 9781732167810 (print)
9781732167827 (eBook)
Pub. Date: May 18, 2020

Contact Information
Armin Lear Press
Maryann Karinch
970-577-8500
arminlear.com

Maryann Karinch

970-577-8500



arminlear.com



