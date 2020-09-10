Jeremy Young Publishes His Groundbreaking Book Revealing "How to Survive the Office"

Press Releases How To Survive The Office Press Release

“The similarities of office life all over the world are striking. The problems experienced by junior associates, executive staff, and C.E.O.s, though at different levels of complexity, are remarkably alike. Equally similar are the promoted solutions in M.B.A. degrees, business books, and soft skills development training programs,” says Jeremy Young. “Life will become less complicated when we accept the dynamics of office life as it really is. I learned this through trial and error. Through this book, I hope to save you from these trials and tribulations and guide you as my Shaman did for me some years ago.”



The book is published by Kindle Direct Publishing and available in print and e-book on Amazon.



About the author: The author uses the pen name Jeremy Young as he is still employed within a Fortune 500 company. Throughout his 20+ years' career, he has worked in many different countries for U.S., European, Asian companies including public, private, family-owned ones. He has held many roles, including Chairman and C.E.O.. His blog www.HowToSurviveTheOffice.com is intended to remind everyone of the indisputable facts of office life via real stories and allow everyone to share work and office stories anonymously.

