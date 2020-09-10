LoyaltyXpert Announces the Integration of HoduCC in the Loyalty Platform

Press Releases LoyaltyXpert Press Release

Ahmedabad, India, September 10, 2020 --(



HoduCC is a contact center software that allows an efficient way to promote business communication. It helps in delivering the best customer support services with the omnichannel communication approach. The software offers various features for optimal assistance to potential customers.



The integration of HoduCC with the loyalty platform is the futuristic approach to assist customers in a better way. The businesses like manufacturing industries require to handle and assist a large base of channel partners. Hence, it will be easier for the companies to increase customer retention, attract new clients, and boost customer services with exclusive integration of the recently launched service from LoyaltyXpert.



Moreover, this integration will be an add-on module; hence it will facilitate customization as well. The foremost advantage of opting for the loyalty platform with HoduCC is to build and maintain the brand loyal customers. With real-time monitoring and skilled based assisting, the companies can offer many personalized services to their end-users.



Mr Maulik Shah, CEO of LoyatyXpert said, "LoyaltXpert always presents solutions for the benefit of our clients. From introducing new features to customization or add-on modules like HoduCC, we thrive on developing the software solution that helps expand business growth. This new integration facility will be a great support system for the companies who want to embrace customer services."



LoyaltyXpert offers a wide range of loyalty solutions that help businesses be future-ready to overcome customer retention challenges. Their various loyalty programs incorporate brand loyalty, channel loyalty, influencer loyalty, customer loyalty, and customized loyalty. The company strives to collaborate with businesses to leverage the advantage of software solutions for the increased rate of customer retention.



About The Company



LoyaltyXpert provides excellent loyalty programs that are blended with powerful retention strategies to retain more brand loyal customers. The company designs each loyalty program that renders outstanding functionality, affordability, and flexibility that gives fruitful results. The loyalty program agency offers different loyalty programs as per the business/brand demands. Further, clients also have the opportunity to customize the loyalty programs as per the industry verticals of business.



Contact Details:

Phone: +91-7990238718

Email: sales@loyaltyxpert.com

Maulik Shah

+91-7990238718



www.loyaltyxpert.com



