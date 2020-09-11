Kogni Hosting Webinar on Simplifying the Data Privacy Governance Quagmire: Building Automated Privacy Programs That Actually Work

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kogni Press Release

Companies collect vast amounts of data to derive actionable insights and value. Although, there are risks associated with this process. Take part in this webinar to understand how to mitigate data-centric risks through Automated Privacy programs.

Chandler, AZ, September 11, 2020 --(



To solve this quagmire, Kogni is organizing a webinar where the participants will learn to architect automated data privacy programs that actually work. You can register for the webinar on the website: kogni.io



Noted Data Security Expert and one of the speakers at the webinar, Lenin Aboagye said, “Participants will learn the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in architecting Autonomous Security Systems and uncover its ability to transform the way organizations currently address data security challenges. This free webinar is an excellent opportunity to adopt a ‘privacy by design’ approach that can help data-driven organizations effectively comply with the ever-evolving data privacy regulations.”



Privacy and Security leadership teams strive to implement an org-wide security-first culture. Their attempt at striking a balance between monetizing the data and managing the risk associated with it places them in a quagmire. The speakers, Lenin Aboagye- Data Security Expert, and Avinash Ramineni- Product Development and Technology Leader, address the need for building dynamic and automated privacy programs for such organizations that manage the full lifecycle of personal information, right from its collection to deletion. This free webinar will be held on October 7, 2020, from 11 AM to 12 PM PST.



With years of experience spearheading multiple product and engineering initiatives for organizations, Avinash Ramineni commented, “This webinar will help participants identify the growth of SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) and explore methods to fine-tune it with a data- and intelligence-driven approach.”



The evolution of the general technology landscape continues to impact the security and risk landscape across multiple enterprises. IoT, Cloud, Edge Computing, Containerization, Automation, Big Data, AI, etc. influence a breadth of security challenges and opportunities for organizations. The webinar reveals the need for security teams to address the emerging technology risk stack while ensuring that these solutions work as intended to shape the intelligence, velocity, and scale at which security-related decision points can be reached.



It will also include a live demonstration introducing the participants to Autonomous Security and its ability to reshape the current privacy and security landscape.



Richa Pathak

+917030729756



https://www.kogni.io/



