Technaxx Presents a Portable Neckband to Enjoy Music and Still Hear the Environment

Meet a modern gadget that combines features of a Neckband Speaker for true surround sound, a music transfer and hands-free function via Bluetooth V5.0 and an audio player to listen to music while still hearing the world around you.

New York, NY, September 11, 2020 --



This innovative gadget is part of the MusicMan product range and thus an internationally appreciated audio brand developed within the steadily growing, successful company Technaxx Deutschand Gmbh & Co.



The high-quality BT-X50 is a wireless shoulder gadget which provides a 3D sound experience with a full-range speaker on both sides of the neck and has a flexible silicone housing for comfort. The neckband headphones combine convenience with impressive battery life. So, people can enjoy music and make phone calls easily, even when walking, cycling or climbing. The most advanced Bluetooth 5-0 provides a stable connection range up to 10 meters with customers' Bluetooth devices. The light-weight gadget is comfortable to wear for longer time periods of usage, making the system perfect for work, play and leisure time activities.



The MusicMan Soundneck BT-X50 has several options for different audiences, customer and age groups. Hence, it is not just interesting for young individuals, but also provides an efficient solution for the elderly who have problems with hearing, for instance, when watching TV or when listening to other audio devices. Additionally, the superior hearing protection TV headsets are excellent for most people, e.g. while walking around in the flat or apartment and when wanting to still hear the TV sound.



As a hands- and ears-free gadget, the MusicMan Soundneck BT-X50 takes the pressure off people's heads and ears, allowing them to enjoy music and to answer calls at all times. Moreover, this intelligent device can resist a sustained, low-pressure water jet spray; so there is no need to worry about bad weather conditions, or in case the users accidentally drop their neckbands into water basins or sinks, or into puddles. The customers will certainly also enjoy the sports and gaming option – two built-in high quality enhanced full-range speakers for a powerful sound surrounding field, thus just perfect for video viewing and for enjoying music during sports, gaming, etc.



MusicMan Soundneck BT-X50 has already gained popularity and become well recognized in its motherland Germany and now the product is ready to enter new markets as well.



Technical specifications:

Loudspeakers 2x 3W (6W RMS)

Frequency range 20Hz~20kHz

Bluetooth transmitting distance ~10m

500mAh lithium polymer battery 3.7V

Bluetooth, AUX-In, SD-card

Charging time: ~3 hours

Playing time: ~4 hours (max. VOL)

Standby time: ~27 hours (BT connection, no music)

Material: PC / ABS / Silicon

Protection class IP-X5

Dimensions: (L) 246 x (W) 208 (H) 41cm

Nataliia Burylo

+491805012643



www.technaxx.de/

https://www.facebook.com/technaxx/



