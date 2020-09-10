Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Receive press releases from Private Placement Markets: By Email RSS Feeds: Private Placement Markets Private Has Opened Its Loan Servicing Department

Steve Muehler today announced that Private Placement Markets has opened its Private Note Servicing Division.

Los Angeles, CA, September 10, 2020 --(



The Private Placement Markets’ Private Loan Servicing Division, based in Los Angeles, California, focuses on the needs of the Private Placement Markets’ Institutional Investors / Lenders, Portfolio Holders of seller-financed real estate payments, long-term escrows, and private notes / mortgages / deeds of trust nationwide.



According to Mr. Steve Muehler, “Our industry leading servicing software is truly what makes us unique and different in the industry. Whatever they call it, ‘note servicing’, ‘long-term escrow’, ‘private loan servicing’, ‘real estate contract servicing’, ‘cashflow servicing’, ‘specialized loan servicing’, ‘land contract servicing’, ‘seller-financed loan servicing’, etc, it all comes down to being essentially the same thing. Private Placement Markets has created a user friendly, technology advanced system that is geared for all parties, from the investor / lender side, to the borrower / paying side, where all applications are right at your fingertips, no printing, no scanning, no mailing, no emailing, etc.”



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

- Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

- Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

- Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

- Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

- EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

- EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Additional Online Resources:

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Los Angeles, CA, September 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve Muehler, the Founder & Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, today announced that the firm has successfully launched its Private Note Servicing Division.The Private Placement Markets’ Private Loan Servicing Division, based in Los Angeles, California, focuses on the needs of the Private Placement Markets’ Institutional Investors / Lenders, Portfolio Holders of seller-financed real estate payments, long-term escrows, and private notes / mortgages / deeds of trust nationwide.According to Mr. Steve Muehler, “Our industry leading servicing software is truly what makes us unique and different in the industry. Whatever they call it, ‘note servicing’, ‘long-term escrow’, ‘private loan servicing’, ‘real estate contract servicing’, ‘cashflow servicing’, ‘specialized loan servicing’, ‘land contract servicing’, ‘seller-financed loan servicing’, etc, it all comes down to being essentially the same thing. Private Placement Markets has created a user friendly, technology advanced system that is geared for all parties, from the investor / lender side, to the borrower / paying side, where all applications are right at your fingertips, no printing, no scanning, no mailing, no emailing, etc.”Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:- Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com- Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com- Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com- Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com- EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com- EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.comAdditional Online Resources:About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerAll trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Contact Information Private Placement Markets

Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Private Placement Markets