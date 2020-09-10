Dotnik Studio Company is Now Officially on WhatsApp Channel for Customer Interaction

Press Releases Dotnik Studio Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

A small step is taken to deliver the best customer experience by the Dotnik Studio. It allows the potential customer to get direct customer support through the WhatsApp platform.

San Francisco, CA, September 10, 2020 --(



The company has announced this step to provide a very spontaneous and extremely quick response to every request and to ease the curve of being accessed by the customers by reducing long email channel threads and by bridging appointment booking gaps and so on, henceforth a User Experience Company is now totally serious about their own Customers and on building a great Customer Experience.



Dotnik Studio Company has decided to use the implementation of official WhatsApp Business API after which all the customers will be able to receive direct support 24x7 by a dedicated and responsive customer support team. Now, the company is getting serious about leaving happy customers without any turnaround time.



Company also mentions that being a software design and development company they are in a rapid transformation phase to deliver the best Customer Experience which is not only limited to their own ecosystem but also they are working on building a standalone app for the public by using official APIs of all social media channels to develop a unified omnichannel communication app ecosystem for all the seeking users across the globe who will able to use this product in the form of Software as a Service (SaaS).



Contact Information Dotnik Studio Pvt. Ltd.
Ashok Pandit
750-974-5109
https://www.dotnikstudio.com

Ashok Pandit

750-974-5109



https://www.dotnikstudio.com



