Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Iowa Self Storage Portfolio

Minneapolis, MN, September 10, 2020 -- Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke of KW Commercial Minneapolis, affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller and secured the buyer for the Squirrel Storage Portfolio with locations in Ames, Des Moines and Waukee, Iowa. The four-property portfolio was sold to a regional buyer entering the Iowa market on August 26, 2020. The portfolio consists of 182,839 rentable square feet of non-climate and climate controlled self-storage.

Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke are the broker affiliates with Argus Self Storage Advisors representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. They can be reached at 651-269-6307. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

Contact Information
Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



