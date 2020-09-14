Davenport, Iowa, Traditional Publisher to Release Fifteen-Year-Old's Book on Facing Parental Addiction, Abuse and Mental Illness

Press Releases Legacy Book Press LLC Press Release

Legacy Book Press LLC will release "Reflections," a teen’s poems about navigating love and heartbreak in the shadow of trauma, mental illness, and a broken family, with a virtual launch party.

Jodie Toohey, Davenport resident, has teamed up with her niece, Faith Foley, Camanche, Iowa, resident, to publish a book of poetry aimed at helping teens facing difficult situations. Toohey's publishing company, Legacy Book Press, LLC, will be officially releasing Foley's book, Reflections: a teen's poems about navigating love and heartbreak in the shadow of trauma, mental illness, and a broken family, with a virtual launch party on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event is being hosted by Midwest Writing Center where Toohey is a member and serves as president on the board of directors. To attend, go to bit.ly/reflectLBP. The book is truly a family affair with Toohey's daughter, Kaitlea Toohey, designing the cover as well. Ten percent of the book's profits will be donated to Family Resources Center, whose mission is to strengthen children, families, and individuals by providing quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions. Legacy Book Press LLC is a full traditional publishing company that publishes personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or any combination thereof. Jodie Toohey has also published nine of her own books. Faith Foley is currently a sophomore at Camanche High School. In addition to poetry, Faith enjoys expressing her creativity through painting and drawing. She also enjoys raising chickens and playing Sims.

