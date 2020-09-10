Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, Raises Bar on How Industrial Computer Manufacturers Serve Systems Integrator, OEM & ODM Customers with Custom-Made, Intelligent Services

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Axiomtek’s Intelligent Services Program was crafted to deliver its unique, highly personalized, smart service offerings to help systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers overcome their project challenges with higher efficiency and ease.

Methuen, MA, September 10, 2020 --



At its 30th year in operation, Axiomtek understands its customers’ desires to reach their project goals with less obstacles and higher efficiency so that they can realize their returns on investment faster and with greater results. Axiomtek’s Intelligent Services offerings include a wide range of assistance that can be handpicked and re-engineered based on the customers’ needs. These services are available on all related facets of the customers’ project development, deployment and throughout their product life cycle. The comprehensive suite of intelligent services include assistance within the following categories: design, customization, COTS integration, software and engineering support as well as value-added and contract manufacturing services.



"Over the decades we have been in business, Axiomtek has seen its customers’ needs evolve and how our assistance has helped them meet their challenges and achieve their project goals successfully and timely," says Dave Starrett, vice president of the Eastern business unit at Axiomtek USA. "Our goal is to tangibly make an impact on improving their outsourcing model. We have seen customers come to us for COTS product solutions and within a short period of time enlisted our help for other manufacturing services such as turnkey system integration, custom production testing, safety stock, ERP/MRP, new product introduction and product life cycle management. We also have helped our ODM customers build their equipment from the ground up and handled all design and customization work, testing, validation, obtaining certifications and managing the logistics as well as branding and shipping on their behalf.



“With the launch of Axiomtek’s Intelligent Services, we continue to invest and staff up. Each key account will have a dedicated team assigned to them. The team includes one single point of contact with backup, product manager, program manager, buyer/material planner and engineering resources, depending upon how complex their project is. Our experienced team members will work on the customers’ behalf by constantly evaluating their needs and ensuring that their project goals are met. Any services that can help solve any problems, meet the challenges or increase efficiency will be offered or adapted to help the project meet its deadline and goals. Our service offerings are flexible and so is our manufacturing facility. Our staff has years of experience assisting systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and are trained to provide consultations and implement necessary service adaptations that will benefit our customers.”



For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



