Press Releases Puhff Press Release

Receive press releases from Puhff: By Email RSS Feeds: Black Women in Comedy Festival Welcomes New Filmmaker, Jayhela Jones

Black Women in Comedy Festival celebrates their second year in Los Angeles, welcoming new filmmakers, one of them a break out star and creative, named Jayheyla Jones, CEO of Puhff

Los Angeles, CA, September 15, 2020 --(



She decided to create a space of solidarity and community by hosting a comedy festival specifically for black women. This event was met with great support and reception. Yesufu then decided to repeat this every year in February. However, due to COVID-19 the festival was postponed to February 24-28 2021. However a virtual program will take place October 16-18 and will feature 40 different groups, artists and filmmakers from across the US.



“Healing is in order in the times we are living in. Bring all that you are to the table unapologetically. We are not monolithic,” explains Yesufu.



The theme of this year’s festival is “unapologetic,” encouraging these women to take up space and share their narratives. This is also the first year the festival will be residing in Los Angeles. Moreover, as the celebration of art and comedy continues, this year will be cosplay themed, meaning those invited can dress up as anyone from media or art.



This festival will be awarded in best screenplay, best actor, best director, and lastly, best film. Jahyela Jones, CEO of Puhff and one the directors and actresses invited to the festival, is enjoying the process of this virtual event. This comedy sketch, being her first ever film project, Jones, has been able to gain a new sense of community within the film and comedy industries. The BWICF took a chance on her as a newcomer and celebrated her new project.



“I am truly so happy to be a part of this world alongside so many wonderful women,” Jones explains. “This is my first time doing anything like this and it has honestly been such a validating experience.”



The creation of festivals like these give individuals like Jones the space to shine, grow, and build relationships with other creatives. The BWICF is growing in size and popularity and it’s no surprise that each of the short films and sketches show extreme promise. Los Angeles, CA, September 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Black Women in Comedy Festival is a new conference started by Marian Yesufu to help empower black women. Without a proper place to celebrate black femmes in comedy, Yesufu has experienced first hand the isolation and discrimination.She decided to create a space of solidarity and community by hosting a comedy festival specifically for black women. This event was met with great support and reception. Yesufu then decided to repeat this every year in February. However, due to COVID-19 the festival was postponed to February 24-28 2021. However a virtual program will take place October 16-18 and will feature 40 different groups, artists and filmmakers from across the US.“Healing is in order in the times we are living in. Bring all that you are to the table unapologetically. We are not monolithic,” explains Yesufu.The theme of this year’s festival is “unapologetic,” encouraging these women to take up space and share their narratives. This is also the first year the festival will be residing in Los Angeles. Moreover, as the celebration of art and comedy continues, this year will be cosplay themed, meaning those invited can dress up as anyone from media or art.This festival will be awarded in best screenplay, best actor, best director, and lastly, best film. Jahyela Jones, CEO of Puhff and one the directors and actresses invited to the festival, is enjoying the process of this virtual event. This comedy sketch, being her first ever film project, Jones, has been able to gain a new sense of community within the film and comedy industries. The BWICF took a chance on her as a newcomer and celebrated her new project.“I am truly so happy to be a part of this world alongside so many wonderful women,” Jones explains. “This is my first time doing anything like this and it has honestly been such a validating experience.”The creation of festivals like these give individuals like Jones the space to shine, grow, and build relationships with other creatives. The BWICF is growing in size and popularity and it’s no surprise that each of the short films and sketches show extreme promise. Contact Information Blair Jones

888-262-7819



https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10447307/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Puhff