American Royal Tea Brings Back Witch’s Brew with Four Visual Poems

Since 2012, American Royal Tea only uses premium, non-GMO, 100% organic herbs, spices, flowers, leaves, and dried roots to develop unique, small-batch, luxurious, hand-blended teas, traditional teas, and herbal infusions. Tisanes and teas are sourced from organic farms and suppliers who are committed to non-GMO crops and sustainable practices. American Royal Tea carries black, white/rare, green teas, rooibos, and herbal brews. American Royal Tea is a Black-owned and woman-owned business. San Francisco, CA, September 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- American Royal Tea is bringing back its seasonal tea Witch’s Brew just in time for cozying up this fall. This time there is a new visual feast of four cinematic poems that encompass the spirit of the brew: Earth (tea), Air (steam), Fire (heating), and Water (brewing).Witch’s Brew is a delicious blend of everything that makes autumn a treasured time for cocooning: Warm spices and seasonal fruits such as cherries, apples, and oranges. What makes this brew unique is that you will not find a pumpkin anywhere around…American Royal Tea’s blends can all be purchased safely online at: americanroyaltea.comAll four visual poems will be released every other day until the September 15, 2020 release of Witch’s Brew.Where to Watch:Vimeo:vimeo.com/showcase/witchsbrew-americanroyalteaInstagram:@americanroyalteaFacebook:@americanroyalteaAbout American Royal Teaamericanroyaltea.comSince 2012, American Royal Tea only uses premium, non-GMO, 100% organic herbs, spices, flowers, leaves, and dried roots to develop unique, small-batch, luxurious, hand-blended teas, traditional teas, and herbal infusions. Tisanes and teas are sourced from organic farms and suppliers who are committed to non-GMO crops and sustainable practices. American Royal Tea carries black, white/rare, green teas, rooibos, and herbal brews. American Royal Tea is a Black-owned and woman-owned business. Contact Information American Royal Tea

Adrienne M. Anderson

415-741-2086



www.americanroyaltea.com



