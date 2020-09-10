Press Releases CatCafe Lounge Press Release

Receive press releases from CatCafe Lounge: By Email RSS Feeds: LA Nonprofit CatCafe Lounge in Danger of Closure

Organization saves hundreds of cats each year from euthanization; COVID’s impact has reduced attendance and donations.

Los Angeles, CA, September 10, 2020 --(



Sadly, during a crisis, animals are often forgotten. The funds available for this life-saving mission is less available, with a real animal welfare crisis on the horizon if CCL and others like it cease to exist.



Restrictions to half-capacity and general public fear of going to inside spaces during COVID threaten sustainability, which is why CatCafe Lounge has developed a solution to keep things operational, long after its fundraising goal is met.



“Previous donations have thankfully allowed us to create a social distancing-friendly Catio–a new enriching outdoor area where people can interact with and adopt cats, during a time when it’s needed most,” said Kristi Labrenz, CatCafe Lounge’s Founder and Executive Director. “This also created an opportunity for sustainability within the new COVID regulation requirements.”



Without CCL, hundreds, if not thousands, of cats could be euthanized. CCL has helped save over 450 cats in just a couple of years, and hopes to continue for years to come. Donations can be made at https://chuffed.org/project/covid-19-survival-fund.



About CatCafe Lounge

As LAs only nonprofit Cat Cafe, our core belief is to make our cats rich, not people. Every contribution goes 100% back to our mission of creating positive moments. Those moments mean one less cat at risk of being euthanized, providing a cat-centric environment for our kittos to thrive, rehabilitating an undersocialized cat at risk of being euthanized, and most importantly, helping our guests feel welcome and open to adopting one (or two) of our 30+ resident adoptable cats. For more information, visit catcafelounge.com. Los Angeles, CA, September 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CatCafe Lounge (CCL), a 501c3 nonprofit, is on the brink of closure due to COVID restrictions and economic effects if it isn’t able to raise $42,000 by next month.Sadly, during a crisis, animals are often forgotten. The funds available for this life-saving mission is less available, with a real animal welfare crisis on the horizon if CCL and others like it cease to exist.Restrictions to half-capacity and general public fear of going to inside spaces during COVID threaten sustainability, which is why CatCafe Lounge has developed a solution to keep things operational, long after its fundraising goal is met.“Previous donations have thankfully allowed us to create a social distancing-friendly Catio–a new enriching outdoor area where people can interact with and adopt cats, during a time when it’s needed most,” said Kristi Labrenz, CatCafe Lounge’s Founder and Executive Director. “This also created an opportunity for sustainability within the new COVID regulation requirements.”Without CCL, hundreds, if not thousands, of cats could be euthanized. CCL has helped save over 450 cats in just a couple of years, and hopes to continue for years to come. Donations can be made at https://chuffed.org/project/covid-19-survival-fund.About CatCafe LoungeAs LAs only nonprofit Cat Cafe, our core belief is to make our cats rich, not people. Every contribution goes 100% back to our mission of creating positive moments. Those moments mean one less cat at risk of being euthanized, providing a cat-centric environment for our kittos to thrive, rehabilitating an undersocialized cat at risk of being euthanized, and most importantly, helping our guests feel welcome and open to adopting one (or two) of our 30+ resident adoptable cats. For more information, visit catcafelounge.com. Contact Information CatCafe Lounge

Kristi Labrenz

(310) 254-7246



catcafelounge.com

Please contact via email.



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CatCafe Lounge