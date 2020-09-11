AKVIS Updates AKVIS Sketch 23.5: Pencil Drawings from Photos

AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Sketch, one of the top photo to drawing software for Windows & Mac. Version 23.5 implements significant improvements in the photo to sketch conversion algorithm allowing you to create flawless works of art. The update also includes the Favorites group for presets and other changes.

The software is user-friendly and offers endless possibilities for creativity. It meets different needs and different skill levels: users can switch between the Express and Advanced workspaces. The program also provides versatile decoration options: adding a canvas texture, a text or a watermark, applying a frame, combining a drawing with a photo, etc.



Version 23.5 provides better hatching in uniform areas for Classic and Artistic styles. The new version fixes the unwanted moiré effect that could appear in homogeneous areas and backgrounds in previous versions of the program. Create perfect digital drawings out of photos.



Also, in the recent version, users can now add the most liked Presets to Favorites. The update offers some workflow improvements, support for more RAW files, and better program's stability.



Download AKVIS Sketch 23.5 and try its exclusive features during the 10-day trial period.



AKVIS Sketch is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image processing programs. The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.



AKVIS Sketch, Home license, sells for $72.00, Home Deluxe license for $89.00. AKVIS Sketch Business, for commercial clients, is offered for $154.00.



The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Sketch v.23.5 for only $14.95. For more details about AKVIS Sketch, please visit akvis.com.



