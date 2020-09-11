ABD Development Company Reports a Very “Grand” Parade of Homes Award Season

Press Releases ABD Development Company Press Release

Central Florida developer ABD Development Company has been recognized with two Grand Awards and two First Place Awards during the 2020 Parade of Homes competition season for its Courtyard models and community building in Toscana Palm Coast and Providence Golf Club Community.

The Flagler Parade of Homes awarded the Grand Award to ABD at the August 21st celebratory event and the Parade of Homes Orlando bestowed the Grand Award and First Place trophies to ABD at its September 4th gala reception. The custom Courtyard model won the top slot in the Custom Homes category when judges viewed it in ABD’s Heritage Green neighborhood in Providence.



This is not the first time ABD has won top awards for its models, especially the much loved Courtyard: in fact, the Orlando Home Builders Association announced before the competition began that ABD’s Courtyard was the most awarded model in its Parade of Homes history. “We have been receiving these awards since 1993 and every year it feels just as spectacular as if it were the very first time we were recognized,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD.



The Parade of Homes awards come at a newsworthy time for the Central Florida developer as ABD unveils new Courtyard floor plans available at Toscana Palm Coast and Phase Two of Providence, which includes its new Hampton Landing neighborhood. Also in Providence, ABD’s Heritage Green neighborhood is nearly sold out with just a few golf course lots remaining and its Sherbrook Springs neighborhood sold out at the end of 2019.



“Providence Golf Club Community thrives in its ideal location southwest of Orlando where the natural setting is maintained as the region grows around it,” said Botansky. “Toscana Palm Coast is only five minutes from Northeast Florida beachfront in another expanding area. Both communities are gated, friendly, and feature the lowest HOA fees plus no CDD fees.”



For more information about ABD Development and its communities, please see

Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition

863-420-2100, extension 103



www.abddevelopment.com



