PourMyBeer Secures Major Investment From Coca-Cola & Affiliates for Their Self-Serve Beverage Technology

Chicago, IL, September 11, 2020 --(



CCEP has acquired a 25% stake in Innovative Tap Solutions (ITS) dba PourMyBeer – the creators of technology that enables consumers to pour their own beverages and increase efficiencies for the hospitality industry. Branded Strategic Hospitality, an investment & solutions platform headquartered in New York City, also participated in the investment.



The investment will see CCEP work with Innovative Tap Solutions to introduce self-pour dispense technology to CCEP’s customers in Western Europe, beginning with a trial in Spain. ITS’s technology allows consumers to pour and pay for drinks themselves – cutting down queues, reducing the need for unnecessary contact and wait times, and freeing up staff.



The partnership also represents another step forward for CCEP’s Action on Packaging strategy, launched in 2017. CCEP is committed to investing and innovating in refillable and dispensed delivery models to eliminate packaging waste and lower its carbon footprint. CCEP is looking at developing suitable dispense solutions for different environments, and the partnership with Innovative Tap Solution is a key part of this initiative.



Nik Jhangiani, Chief Financial Officer at CCEP, said: “We are committed to supporting package-free technology and finding new ways to help our customers increase value, reduce their costs and provide a better experience to consumers. ITS is an exciting and ambitious business. We are confident we can help them expand successfully into the soft drinks category and grow their presence in Western Europe.”



This agreement forms part of the wider CCEP Ventures program – which aims to find, fund, and nurture new technology and innovation.



“We’re excited to take this Self-Pour Revolution to the next level with CCEP,” says Josh Goodman, Founder & CEO of Innovative Tap Solutions dba PourMyBeer.



“Customers and business owners love the concept, efficiency, and experience. We’re a liquid-agnostic company that wants to grow in the non-alcoholic space. Our partnership with CCEP ensures that we can continue investing in our technology to scale with the increasing demand.”



About Innovative Tap Solutions dba PourMyBeer

PourMyBeer’s self-pour technology enables faster, more efficient access to beverages by allowing consumers to pour their own beer, wine, cocktails, cold brew, and kombucha, and pay by the ounce. PourMyBeer is the world leader of self-pour, serving customers such as Whole Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings, the U.S. Air Force, Caesars Entertainment, Walk-Ons, and many more. PourMyBeer has over 7,000 taps in service at bars, restaurants, casinos, hotels, and grocery stores around the world.



About CCEP Ventures

CCEP Ventures is Coca-Cola European Partners' innovation investment fund, providing early-stage funding to start-ups with ideas that solve a problem or create an opportunity for the business. Our goal is to find, invest in, and support entrepreneurs and start-ups whose innovations have the potential to drive growth in our business through collaboration and partnership and that align with our areas of development - including transforming the customer experience, creating new distribution models, designing the packaging of the future, and developing more intelligent systems for pricing and data management.



The investments we make through CCEP Ventures are part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that, as technology and consumer behaviors change, people can continue to access the drinks they love in the way that they choose.



Tana Rulkova

+1-312-442-2510



https://pourmybeer.com/



