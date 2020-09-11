Jolly Roger Brewery Offers Limited Release of RoY’all (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale

Press Releases Jolly Roger Brew Press Release

Jolly Roger Brewery (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom crafted and award winning Ales. For more information please visit www.jollyrogerbrewery.com , Facebook @jollyrogerbrew or call (704) 769-0305. Mooresville, NC, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Just in time for college football kick-off, Jolly Roger Brewery is offering a limited release of it’s RoY’all Championship Ale at their Mooresville tasting room. This craft brew is a delicious, smooth Pale Ale with a hint of orange (a salute to Clemson football) and carries a 5.7% ABV and 29 IBU. The beer is available for purchase in flights, pints and growlers at their tasting room which is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-7 and Saturdays 2-8.Owner and brewer Tony Philipp is excited with the re-release of the RoY’all, which he says “was originally crafted to celebrate Clemson’s achievements and based on it’s tremendous demand in the past, we’re excited to offer it again to coordinate with college football kick-off this week. It’s an exciting time for all football fans.”Jolly Roger Brewery (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom crafted and award winning Ales. For more information please visit www.jollyrogerbrewery.com , Facebook @jollyrogerbrew or call (704) 769-0305. Contact Information Jolly Roger Brew

Tony Philipp

704-769-0305



jollyrogerbrew.com



