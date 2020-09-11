Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Local Choice Spirits Press Release

Receive press releases from Local Choice Spirits: By Email RSS Feeds: Local Choice Spirits Takes Center Stage at NY International Spirits Competition

Local Choice Spirits Awarded Producer Of The Year, Boone’s Bourbon Ranked World’s Top 6

With nearly a decade of experience and a solid track record of delivering socially responsible beverages while simultaneously impacting the economic empowerment of urban communities, Pixie Paula Dezzutti has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Pixie launched ​Local Choice Spirits in 2011 and has won over 150 of the highest awards in every genre of spirits in the most prestigious industry competitions across the board. Pixie is the first female to launch diversity brands. Boosie Badazz’s ​Boosie Juice (which includes Strawberry Kiwi and Watermelon flavored vodkas) grossed over a million in sales its very first year. Pixie is also the owner of Charleston’s prominent ​Skirt. Magazine,​ which has been empowering women for over 25 years. Charleston, SC, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Local Choice Spirits’s Boone’s Bourbon was awarded a "Double Gold" at the 2020 ​New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), ranking in the top 6 bourbons worldwide. Following the announcement, ​Forbes placed Boone’s Bourbon center stage with the “World’s Best Bourbons” and accoladed the South Carolina Bourbon as a geographic outlier, standing out amongst its well known Kentucky Bourbon competitors. "Double Golds" were awarded to just 42 out of more than 1200 NYISC entries from around the world. Local Choice Spirits took home several awards, including ​Producer of The Year​.The 11th annual NYISC took place virtually this year. Brought home by Boone’s Bourbon, the "Double Gold" is a special honor given to spirits that are considered the finest in the world by all the judges on the panel. NYISC sets itself apart from other competitions as it consists of a trade only judging panel. In other words, the judges are professionals in the hospitality and beverage industry that make a living out of knowing what consumers want. As well as being awarded South Carolina Producer of the Year, Local Choice Spirits took home a "Silver" for its ​Striped Pig Watermelon Vodka and ‘Bronze’ for its ​Doppio Espresso Vodka and its ​Myrtle Beach Banana Nut Rum.About Boone’s BourbonBoone’s Bourbon is inspired by award-winning South Carolina singer and songwriter Tyler Boone. Now located in Los Angeles, Boone has been gathering fans and playing gigs across the United States with his Bourbon in tow. Tyler and his father Michael Boone partnered with Pixie Paula at Local Choice Spirits to launch the craft signature Bourbon into the Charleston market initially, where the fan favorite is celebrated as part of Pixie Records & Studios, ​Music Media and Magic platform. ​Boone’s Bourbon is now a top selling brand and is available across much of the United States. Boones Bourbon is aged to perfection in new, charred white oak and bottled at a powerful 58.5% ABV. Boone’s Bourbon is available to purchase in 750ml and 1.75L sizes at the Striped Pig Distillery​ and numerous retail venues, as well as ​online for home delivery​.About Pixie Paula Dezzutti and Local Choice SpiritsWith nearly a decade of experience and a solid track record of delivering socially responsible beverages while simultaneously impacting the economic empowerment of urban communities, Pixie Paula Dezzutti has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Pixie launched ​Local Choice Spirits in 2011 and has won over 150 of the highest awards in every genre of spirits in the most prestigious industry competitions across the board. Pixie is the first female to launch diversity brands. Boosie Badazz’s ​Boosie Juice (which includes Strawberry Kiwi and Watermelon flavored vodkas) grossed over a million in sales its very first year. Pixie is also the owner of Charleston’s prominent ​Skirt. Magazine,​ which has been empowering women for over 25 years. Contact Information Local Choice Spirits

Rachyl Dezzutti

843-814-8347



www.localchoicespirits.com



