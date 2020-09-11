Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pentek, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Pentek, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Pentek 6 GHz Ultra-Wideband Talon RF/IF Recorder Extends Recording Bandwidths

Sample rates up to 6 GHz; Real-time sustained recording rates up to 6 GB/sec; Analog signal bandwidths up to 2.4 GHz for recording and 1.28 GHz for playback; Front-panel removable NVMe storage up to 122 TB; SystemFlow software GUI with Signal Viewer analysis tool

Upper Saddle River, NJ, September 11, 2020 --(



Complemented by a 16-bit, 6.4 GHz D/A converter, the RTR 2742 is capable of playing back analog signal bandwidths up to 1.28 GHz. Built-in digital down- and up-converters provide flexible bandwidth and tuning frequency selection for both record and playback.



“Many communications and radar applications operate across ultra-wideband frequencies. Now we can satisfy the many customers who need to digitize and record these signals with bandwidths as high as 2.4 GHz,” noted Rodger Hosking, vice-president, Pentek. He added, “With the Talon RTR 2742, engineers can capture the whole spectrum in a single wideband channel, eliminating the need to break up the signal into smaller bands, covering adjacent slices of the spectrum.”



The industrial grade 4U 19-inch rackmount chassis of the RTR 2742, with hot-swappable data drives, front-panel USB ports and I/O connectors on the rear panel, is optimized for cooling and ruggedized to operate in challenging environments.



The RTR 2742 includes a 12-bit 6.4 GHz A/D that can be clocked at rates from 1.6 to 6 GHz in single-channel mode. Data can be truncated and packed as 8-bit samples, to support continuous recording up to the maximum sample rate. The D/A is capable of reproducing signals with up to 1.28 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth and includes a wide range of interpolations. The RTR 2742 provides up to 122 TB of front panel removable solid-state storage for hours of real-time, high-bandwidth signal recording.



Ease of Operation

All Talon recorders are built on a Microsoft Windows platform and include Pentek’s SystemFlow software, featuring a GUI (graphical user interface), the Signal Viewer and API (Application Programming Interface). The GUI provides intuitive controls for out-of-the-box turn-key operation using point-and-click configuration management.



Configurations are easily stored and recalled for single-click setup. The Signal Viewer provides a virtual oscilloscope and spectrum analyzer to monitor signals before, during and after data collection. The C-callable API allows users to integrate the recorder control into larger application systems. Enhancements to the GUI allow more efficient configuration of the recording channels.



The data format used for storage follows the NTFS standard, allowing users to remove drives from the instrument and read the data using standard Windows-based systems, eliminating the need for file format conversion.



Free Demo

Pentek provides a Talon Recording System Simulator for evaluation of the SystemFlow software package. This free trial package is available for download at

Pentek.com



Talon Family Summary



RTV Value Series: Low-cost rackmount systems for laboratory environments

RTS Commercial Series: Rackmount systems for laboratory environments

RTR Portable Series: Rugged portable systems for field use

RTR Rackmount Series: Rugged rackmount systems for field use

RTX Extreme Series: Rugged rackmount systems for extreme environments



Pricing and Availability

Options for memory, storage capacity, RAID configuration, Ethernet offload ports, GPS time and position stamping, IRIG-B time stamping and 28V DC power supply are available. For the latest pricing and availability information, please contact John Eklund by phone at (201) 818-5900.



About Pentek

Pentek, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, designs and manufactures innovative commercial and rugged DSP boards and real-time system recorders for commercial, government and military systems including radar, communications, SIGINT, defense, medical and industrial control applications. Pentek offers powerful VPX, FMC, FMC+, AMC, XMC, cPCI and PCIe board solutions featuring high-performance Xilinx FPGAs. Pentek equips all boards and recorder products with high-performance I/O including gigabit serial interfaces, powerful software development tools and offers strong DSP software support.



Pentek, Talon, and SystemFlow are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pentek, Inc. Brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.



For access to the release and data sheets, please visit: Pentek.com.



For Pentek’s North American & International sales contacts please go to Pentek's Website. Upper Saddle River, NJ, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pentek, Inc. introduced a new addition to the Talon Series of recorders, the Model RTR 2742 4U 19-inch rackmount recorder. The Talon RTR 2742 is a turn-key record and playback system for ultra-wideband analog RF/IF signals. Using two 12-bit, 6.4 GHz A/D converters, this system can achieve sustained recording of 2.4 GHz bandwidth signals at rates up to 6 GBytes per second. It can be configured as a one- or two-channel system and can record real samples or complex I+Q digitally down-converted samples.Complemented by a 16-bit, 6.4 GHz D/A converter, the RTR 2742 is capable of playing back analog signal bandwidths up to 1.28 GHz. Built-in digital down- and up-converters provide flexible bandwidth and tuning frequency selection for both record and playback.“Many communications and radar applications operate across ultra-wideband frequencies. Now we can satisfy the many customers who need to digitize and record these signals with bandwidths as high as 2.4 GHz,” noted Rodger Hosking, vice-president, Pentek. He added, “With the Talon RTR 2742, engineers can capture the whole spectrum in a single wideband channel, eliminating the need to break up the signal into smaller bands, covering adjacent slices of the spectrum.”The industrial grade 4U 19-inch rackmount chassis of the RTR 2742, with hot-swappable data drives, front-panel USB ports and I/O connectors on the rear panel, is optimized for cooling and ruggedized to operate in challenging environments.The RTR 2742 includes a 12-bit 6.4 GHz A/D that can be clocked at rates from 1.6 to 6 GHz in single-channel mode. Data can be truncated and packed as 8-bit samples, to support continuous recording up to the maximum sample rate. The D/A is capable of reproducing signals with up to 1.28 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth and includes a wide range of interpolations. The RTR 2742 provides up to 122 TB of front panel removable solid-state storage for hours of real-time, high-bandwidth signal recording.Ease of OperationAll Talon recorders are built on a Microsoft Windows platform and include Pentek’s SystemFlow software, featuring a GUI (graphical user interface), the Signal Viewer and API (Application Programming Interface). The GUI provides intuitive controls for out-of-the-box turn-key operation using point-and-click configuration management.Configurations are easily stored and recalled for single-click setup. The Signal Viewer provides a virtual oscilloscope and spectrum analyzer to monitor signals before, during and after data collection. The C-callable API allows users to integrate the recorder control into larger application systems. Enhancements to the GUI allow more efficient configuration of the recording channels.The data format used for storage follows the NTFS standard, allowing users to remove drives from the instrument and read the data using standard Windows-based systems, eliminating the need for file format conversion.Free DemoPentek provides a Talon Recording System Simulator for evaluation of the SystemFlow software package. This free trial package is available for download atPentek.comTalon Family SummaryRTV Value Series: Low-cost rackmount systems for laboratory environmentsRTS Commercial Series: Rackmount systems for laboratory environmentsRTR Portable Series: Rugged portable systems for field useRTR Rackmount Series: Rugged rackmount systems for field useRTX Extreme Series: Rugged rackmount systems for extreme environmentsPricing and AvailabilityOptions for memory, storage capacity, RAID configuration, Ethernet offload ports, GPS time and position stamping, IRIG-B time stamping and 28V DC power supply are available. For the latest pricing and availability information, please contact John Eklund by phone at (201) 818-5900.About PentekPentek, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, designs and manufactures innovative commercial and rugged DSP boards and real-time system recorders for commercial, government and military systems including radar, communications, SIGINT, defense, medical and industrial control applications. Pentek offers powerful VPX, FMC, FMC+, AMC, XMC, cPCI and PCIe board solutions featuring high-performance Xilinx FPGAs. Pentek equips all boards and recorder products with high-performance I/O including gigabit serial interfaces, powerful software development tools and offers strong DSP software support.Pentek, Talon, and SystemFlow are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pentek, Inc. Brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.For access to the release and data sheets, please visit: Pentek.com.For Pentek’s North American & International sales contacts please go to Pentek's Website. Contact Information Pentek, Inc.

John Eklund

201-818-5900



www.pentek.com

To schedule an interview with Rodger Hosking, please contact Patterson & Associates.



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pentek, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend