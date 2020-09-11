Free Online Directory Connects Seniors with Local Medicare Insurance Agents

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

A national online directory helps connect seniors with local Medicare insurance agents. The service is offered at no charge by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Medicare is enormously complex and finding the best option and cost can be overwhelming," explains Jesse Slome, director of the national organization. Slome notes that Medicare's Annual Election Period (AEP) begins October 15.



"Medicare AEP is a peak decision time for millions who are already on Medicare," Slome notes. "In addition some 11,000 individuals turn 65 every day and become eligible for Medicare and face having to chose what coverage they want."



According to the Association's 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index costs can vary significantly. "In Atlanta, a 65-year-old woman might pay as little as $102-monthly for a Medigap Plan G coverage," Slome notes. "Or she could pay as much as $244-monthly for virtually identical insurance coverage."



"It's logical to think that buying direct from an insurer is going to be better and that it will save you money," Slome explains. "But that's simply not true. A local Medicare insurance agent can offer you the identical plan and costs, if any. More important, they can help you learn about and evaluate the pros and cons of all the options in your area."



The Association makes available a free online directory of local Medicare insurance agents who offer Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan options. Some 1,000 independent agents can be found using the Zip Code-based service that is free and completely private.



