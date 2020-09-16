Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BrainTrain, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from BrainTrain, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: BrainTrain Releases Test of Attention and Executive Functioning for In-Home Testing

MeSA test can be used by healthcare professionals to evaluate the symptoms of ADHD, Dementia and Learning Disorders using an iPad.

Richmond, VA, September 16, 2020 --



The MeSA measures the two components of Executive Functioning - Attention Control (AC) and Executive Control (EC). Executive control is the cognitive ability which enables one to self-direct in order to achieve personal goals by activating an individual’s working memory. Two versions exist – the MeSA-IE, for ages 8-14 and the MeSA-AE, for ages 15-89.



The MeSA also integrates its findings with BrainTrain’s IVA-2 - ADHD report writing software. Reports in Word format then help guide clinicians in being able to quickly understand an individual’s problems and to then develop a comprehensive treatment plan to help them. Many people with ADHD or MCI struggle to achieve their goals in both work and school settings due to impaired Executive Functioning and can be greatly helped once their problems are identified.



The MeSA is easy to use, because the test administration is automated along with its scoring and draft interpretative reports facilitate the healthcare provider’s understanding of the test results. The MeSA is based on the well-known Trail Making Test and features comprehensive multi-study research norms based on the testing of over 6,000 individuals and importantly adjusts its scores based on the person’s exact age and education level. Because it is fully computerized for use with any iPad, it can be easily administered remotely or in the office. The test administration is perceived as non-judgmental and all feedback, since it is provided by the computer, is immediate and perceived as non-judgmental.



For more information about BrainTrain’s new MeSA Test of Executive Functioning, professionals should visit the BrainTrain website at www.braintrain.com or directly link to the MeSA page at https://www.braintrain.com/mesa/. Or call BrainTrain sales at 800-822-0538 to speak with their friendly staff to request a free trial of the MeSA test.



About BrainTrain:

Joseph Sandford

804-320-3876



www.braintrain.com



