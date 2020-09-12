PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Innomaint CMMS

Press Release

Receive press releases from Innomaint CMMS: By Email RSS Feeds:

Innomaint CMMS Has Revamped to Version 3.2 for Distinguished Field Work


Chennai, India, September 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Innomaint CMMS is the best maintenance management software that often upgrades its features & performance to improve user experience & user-friendliness. As a CMMS software, Innomaint recently distingusihed field work with revamped version 3.2.

It’s latest feature updates:

Manage WorkOrders in Offline Mode

Cancel the PPM Schedules

Exclusive Service Request Management Menu

Download the Uploaded Schedules

Co-ordinates of Customer Location

Exempt the Public Holidays and Week off’s

Map the asset Categories against Global Maintenance head

View Comprehensive Transactional Reports

Customers can select the type of breakdown as Hard Service / Soft Service and more.

What is Innomaint CMMS Software

Innomaint CMMS Software is a cloud-based computerized maintenance management system software that helps to monitor, measure, & manage all maintenance processes from anywhere at any time through web and mobile applications.

Why Innomaint CMMS Software

In today’s critical business & work environment, Implementation of Social Distancing, Use of Safe & effective measurements & Work From Remote Locations Have Become The Order Of The Day Across Industries. And thus the use of CMMS Software becomes mandatory to get on the top of maintenance activities anytime from remote locations.

To automate all health & safety checklists to ensure safety compliance.

And the most valid reason to choose Innomaint CMMS is by its awards given by leading software review platforms.

Rising Star award conferred by SoftwareSuggest. For details, visit https://www.softwaresuggest.com/innomaint.

Rising Star 2019 & Premium Usability 2019 bestowed by FinancesOnline

Top Field Service Management Software from GoodFirms

Great User Experience Certification & Rising Star 2019 award from CompareCamp

Top rated CMMS Software award from SoftwareWorld

In order to know its latest features and updates, visit https://www.innomaint.com/innomaint-version-3-2/
Contact Information
Innomaint CMMS
Yadhavan Dharmarajan
+917539978399
Contact
www.innomaint.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Innomaint CMMS
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help