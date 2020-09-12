Innomaint CMMS Has Revamped to Version 3.2 for Distinguished Field Work

Press Releases Innomaint CMMS Press Release

Chennai, India, September 12, 2020 --(



Chennai, India, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Innomaint CMMS is the best maintenance management software that often upgrades its features & performance to improve user experience & user-friendliness. As a CMMS software, Innomaint recently distingusihed field work with revamped version 3.2.It's latest feature updates:Manage WorkOrders in Offline ModeCancel the PPM SchedulesExclusive Service Request Management MenuDownload the Uploaded SchedulesCo-ordinates of Customer LocationExempt the Public Holidays and Week off'sMap the asset Categories against Global Maintenance headView Comprehensive Transactional ReportsCustomers can select the type of breakdown as Hard Service / Soft Service and more.What is Innomaint CMMS SoftwareInnomaint CMMS Software is a cloud-based computerized maintenance management system software that helps to monitor, measure, & manage all maintenance processes from anywhere at any time through web and mobile applications.Why Innomaint CMMS SoftwareIn today's critical business & work environment, Implementation of Social Distancing, Use of Safe & effective measurements & Work From Remote Locations Have Become The Order Of The Day Across Industries. And thus the use of CMMS Software becomes mandatory to get on the top of maintenance activities anytime from remote locations.To automate all health & safety checklists to ensure safety compliance.And the most valid reason to choose Innomaint CMMS is by its awards given by leading software review platforms.Rising Star award conferred by SoftwareSuggest. For details, visit https://www.softwaresuggest.com/innomaint.Rising Star 2019 & Premium Usability 2019 bestowed by FinancesOnlineTop Field Service Management Software from GoodFirmsGreat User Experience Certification & Rising Star 2019 award from CompareCampTop rated CMMS Software award from SoftwareWorldIn order to know its latest features and updates, visit https://www.innomaint.com/innomaint-version-3-2/ Contact Information Innomaint CMMS

Yadhavan Dharmarajan

+917539978399



www.innomaint.com



