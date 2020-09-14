Celebrating the Launch of Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy! International Illustration Contest 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Celsys Inc. Press Release

From September 10, Celsys will open submissions for the International Illustration Contest 2020 to artists worldwide to celebrate the release of Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy on August 21. The contest theme is “The cutest character in the Galaxy,” and creators of the winning artworks will receive cash prizes and other prizes. The contest is open to submissions until October 7.

Tokyo, Japan, September 14, 2020 --(

https://www.clipstudio.net/en/galaxy/



Entrants can submit their artwork using the contest hashtag on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Comic artist LavenderTowne will be joining the contest as a guest judge. Prizes include cash prizes, pen displays such as the Wacom Cintiq 22 and the Wacom One, and copies of Clip Studio Paint EX. Both traditional and digital works can be submitted, with no restrictions on the software used to create digital submissions.



International Illustration Contest 2020



- Submission criteria

Illustrations based on the theme of “The cutest character in the Galaxy”



- Schedule

Submission period:September 10–October 7, 2020 (Japan time)

Result announcement:Early November 2020



- Awards and Prizes

- Grand Prize (1 winner)

US$10,000, Commendation Trophy, Wacom Cintiq 22 tablet, Galaxy Buds Live (Samsung's new stylish and ergonomic wireless earbuds) & Clip Studio Paint EX



- Runner-up Prize (1 winner)

US$3,000, Commendation Trophy, Wacom One tablet, Galaxy Buds Live (Samsung's new stylish and ergonomic wireless earbuds) & Clip Studio Paint EX



- LavenderTowne Prize (1 winner)

US$3,000, Special gift from Lavender Towne & Galaxy Buds Live (Samsung's new stylish and ergonomic wireless earbuds)



- 3rd-5th place (3 winners)

US$1,000, Commendation Trophy, Wacom One tablet, Galaxy Buds Live (Samsung's new stylish and ergonomic wireless earbuds)& Clip Studio Paint EX



- 6th-10th place (5 winners)

US$300, Wacom One tablet, Galaxy Buds Live (Samsung's new stylish and ergonomic wireless earbuds)& Clip Studio Paint PRO



- Honorable mentions (10 winners)

Galaxy Buds Live (Samsung's new stylish and ergonomic wireless earbuds), LavenderTowne illustrated T-shirt (Large) & Clip Studio Paint PRO



- Guest Judge

LavenderTowne (Comic Artist)



Haley, who goes by LavenderTowne online, draws webcomics and makes videos about art.



LavenderTowne's YouTube channel and other sites are very popular with viewers for her cute and original art style.



YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD4XIm3ZFhT72WjqhIXMN9w



- How to Apply

Entrants can submit their artwork using the contest hashtag on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



For further details, please check the contest website.

https://www.clipstudio.net/en/galaxy/



Operated by: CELSYS, Inc.

With Cooperation from: Samsung Electronics Japan Co., Ltd. & Wacom Europe GmbH



- About Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy*1

Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy is an illustration, manga, and animation app with all the same functions as the versions for Windows, macOS, iPad and iPhone. You can use it free for 6 months when you download the app from the Galaxy Store. After the free offer ends, you can sign up for a monthly plan for your preferred devices (Galaxy/Windows/macOS/iPad/iPhone) and preferred payment plan to continue using the app. Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy is preloaded on Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, the first Android device with Clip Studio Paint, so that artists can start using the app immediately.*2 Users on smartphone devices can sign up for a plan or use the app for one hour per day for free without a plan.



The app has high compatibility with the S Pen for Galaxy devices, taking advantage of features such as pen sensitivity and Air actions.*3 Air actions allow you to quickly switch tools without touching the screen simply by moving the stylus, so you can enjoy a smooth drawing experience with efficient gesture shortcuts. If you don’t have an S Pen, you can use the app by connecting with a Wacom Intuos pen tablet or Wacom One LCD tablet.



Galaxy Store

https://apps.samsung.com/appquery/appDetail.as?appId=jp.co.celsys.clipstudiopaint.galaxystore



*1 “Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy” is the name of the app in the Galaxy Store.

*2 The app is only preinstalled on the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. Preload availability may differ depending on regions.

*3 Air actions on Clip Studio Paint is supported on Galaxy Note10, Note10+, Note20, Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S6, Tab S7, and Tab S7+.



CELSYS, Inc.

Celsys will continue supporting creators to create artistic content with digital technology.



Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through its illustration, manga and animation production software “Clip Studio Paint” and web service “Clip Studio”, as well as its e-book solution, “Clip Studio Reader”.



Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/

Clip Studio Paint site: http://www.clipstudio.net/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/



Contact



For media

Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023

e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp



For Companies

Jo Walda

+81-3-3372-3156



https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/



