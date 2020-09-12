New Hibou Air Quality Monitor with CO2 Sensor

Stockholm, Sweden, September 12, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- We are all aware of the adverse effects of rising CO2 levels on our health. Excess CO2 levels can lead to lack of concentration, tiredness and can contribute to the signs of Sick Building Syndrome such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, itchy skin, nausea, etc. Therefore, CO2 is a crucial indicator of indoor air quality monitoring.
The biggest source of indoor CO2 is people themselves, as it’s a byproduct of our respiratory system. Therefore, a poor ventilation system can lead to high levels of CO2 in many buildings. Controlling CO2 levels creates a much healthier living and work place.
Smart Sensor Devices has introduced Hibou Air Quality monitor with a CO2 sensor which will allow the user to measure CO2 levels in real-time with high accuracy.
Axel G. Hammar, CEO of Smart Sensor Devices AB, said:
“We are delighted to offer this new high-accuracy Hibou Air Quality Monitor with CO2 sensor to the market. The introduction of the CO2 sensor enables our customers to take near real-time readings. This is essential for reading indoor and outdoor air quality where CO2 level changes rapidly.”
The device is out in the market and can be bought from Smart Sensor Devices website: smartsensordevices.com
Each device contains the following sensors:
NDIR CO2 sensor
Fully calibrated and linearized
Temperature, range: -20...65°C Accuracy: ± 1°C
Humidity, range: 0...100% r.H. Accuracy: ± 3 % r.H.
VOC (Organic Compounds) CO equivalent
Pressure, range: 300...1100 hPa ± 0.6 hPa
Ambient light: resolution 100mLux
The device connects automatically to your Cloud Dashboard account and can easily be set up to send Alerts notifications and periodical reports upon request.