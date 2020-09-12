Don Fass' "Trump Crimes, Impeachment, Coverups," a New Deep Look at Trump's Entire Presidency in 1 Book

Don Fass' new book details and analyzes all of Trump's presidency in one volume, including immigration, kids in cages, COVID, rights protests, Russian investigations and impeachment, his whole cast of characters and what lies ahead. "Trump Lies" is an imprint of Celebrate Radio.

"The Whole Cast" is here too in-depth...those around Trump who left and those who survived including the Russians and Putin.



This book lays out Trump's presidency for historical purposes and in an aim to implement change. It analyzes his potential impeachment and what is likely to lie ahead. It also contains words and analysis by famous people throughout including civil rights icon John Lewis.