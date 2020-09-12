PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Don Fass' "Trump Crimes, Impeachment, Coverups," a New Deep Look at Trump's Entire Presidency in 1 Book


Don Fass' new book details and analyzes all of Trump's presidency in one volume, including immigration, kids in cages, COVID, rights protests, Russian investigations and impeachment, his whole cast of characters and what lies ahead. "Trump Lies" is an imprint of Celebrate Radio.

Portland, OR, September 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning journalist/broadcaster Don Fass details all of Trump's presidency in one book, including the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration and children in cages, the George Floyd Black Lives Matter protests, his 2020 impeachment, the Mueller Report, Russian collusion, investigations, scandals and corruption by Trump and family.

"The Whole Cast" is here too in-depth...those around Trump who left and those who survived including the Russians and Putin.

This book lays out Trump's presidency for historical purposes and in an aim to implement change. It analyzes his potential impeachment and what is likely to lie ahead. It also contains words and analysis by famous people throughout including civil rights icon John Lewis.
