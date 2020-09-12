UniteUs Group Produced Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week Returns September 12 – 20, 2020 to Continue to Highlight and Support the Local Craft Beer Scene

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases UniteUs Group Press Release

The craft beer industry has been hard hit by the pandemic and highlighting and continuing to support this incredible community is important as we live through this new normal.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 12, 2020 --(



This year's Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week will take on a new look with virtual & socially distant events, as it will not be possible to host large scale events during the week. This hoppy week celebrates Broward County’s craft beer scene through an eight-day celebration that creates a sense of community, attracts beer tourism, draws awareness to our region, and serves as a showcase for Greater Fort Lauderdale’s breweries, bottle shops, restaurants, and craft-centric businesses.



Now, more than ever, craft breweries and bottle shops, need our support " says Frances Antonio-Martineau, Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week, FemAle Brew Fest and Fem Collective Founder. “The craft beer industry has been affected heavily by the regulations imposed on them due to the pandemic, and we hope this week, although virtual and socially distant, can help keep these small businesses top of mind for all of us here in Broward County"



GFLBW and its partners believe it is important now more than ever to move forward with the week in an effort to support these small businesses during this unprecedented time due to the global pandemic.



All are invited to become an integral part of this celebration with an ever-growing list of participating partners and locations including Tarpon River Brewing, Yeasty Brews, Funky Buddha Brewery, LauderAle Brewery, Craft Beer Cellar (Fort Lauderdale), Riverside Market Plantation, Beer & Body Craft Beer Girls, Girls Pint Out. Sponsors include UniteUs Group, Fem Collective, Choose954, FemAle Brew Fest.



About Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week

Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week (September 12-20, 2020) is an opportunity to celebrate Broward County’s craft beer culture and engage with the many breweries, bottle shops and restaurants that serve craft beer throughout the county. Featuring businesses in Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Plantation, Davie, and Hollywood. Sponsorship packages have been designed for companies of all sizes to allow maximum reach at an affordable investment. For more information, please contact: gflbeerweek@gmail.com or visit the Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week website at www.gflbeerweek.com and follow @gflbeerweek on Instagram and @GFLBeerWeek on Twitter. #GFLBeerWeek #BrowardBeer



About UniteUs Group

Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefit clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.



Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581



uniteusgroup.com



