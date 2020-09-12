Kazzcade Achieves Industry-Leading Net Promoter Score of 80

Press Releases Kazzcade Press Release

Lake Mary, FL, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kazzcade, the efficient resource for technology professionals to evaluate solutions and connect with top tech brands, announced today that its certified Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) has reached 80. This achievement demonstrates the company's strong commitment to customer service excellence and world-class customer experience.

The Net Promoter Score is calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? This is one of the most important KPIs a business should track since it gives a direct insight into customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

"At Kazzcade, customer success is at the center of everything we do," said Jim Graf, CEO at Kazzcade. "Our high NPS score is a significant achievement that we are very proud of! As a result of our longstanding commitment to delivering excellent customer service, it is great to see our industry-leading NPS scores. This validates the hard work of our team and the quality of our enterprise solutions. We will continue to provide high-quality services to help our customers grow their business, with the support of our global partners."

An NPS score of 75 or higher is considered by industry experts to be "world-class" and an indicator of overwhelming client satisfaction. Kazzcade's NPS score of 80 highlights our customer-centered mission and continues a year of significant innovation and growth for the company.

About Kazzcade:

With its combined resources and services, Kazzcade is an Inc. 500 company with a team of highly trained inside sales professionals knowledgeable across an array of technology trends. The Kazzcade inside sales team connects IT professionals seeking to purchase tech solutions for their organization, with major tech solution providers like Amazon Web Services, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Insight, Splunk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, and others that provide technology solutions specifically tailored for their unique needs. Kazzcade works directly with technology manufacturers of hardware and software, as well as service providers, distributors, and marketing partners, to identify, qualify, and host conversations between the IT professionals and technology vendors.

Contact Information
Kazzcade
Olga Walton
407-564-8967
www.kazzcade.com

Olga Walton

