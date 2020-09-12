Loveforce International Issues Rough, Heartache and a Love Search

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International will be releasing three new singles on Saturday, September 12th, and host a book giveaway in honor of them.

Covid Poetry will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The three songs will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Tidal, Media Net, Napster, and Net Ease. Santa clarita, CA, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Saturday September 12th Loveforce International will release three new singles. “It’s Getting Rough Out Here” by Billy Ray Charles, “That’s When The Heartache Began” by Bobby Jonz and “Lovesearch” by The Loveforce Collective. Loveforce International will also be giving away the e-book Covid Poetry by author Mark Wilkins in honor of the three releases.Billy Ray Charles “It’s Getting Rough Out Here” addresses the plight of the common person who is out of work and waiting for some relief and hoping for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Lovesearch” by The Loveforce Collective is about one person’s quest for true love. “That’s When The Heartache Began” by Bobby Jonz is a semi autobiographical ballad about when Jonz walked in on his lover when she was with another man. The e-book Covid Poetry has poems and song lyrics of songs released during the Covid Era. It seeks to capture the sentiments of Billions of people going through the global Pandemic, it’s effects, after effects and unintended consequences.“We are releasing three strong songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are especially pleased with the Billy Ray Charles song but you can’t count out the Magic of Bobby Jonz voice,” he continued.Covid Poetry will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The three songs will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Tidal, Media Net, Napster, and Net Ease. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





