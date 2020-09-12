Wild Bird Centers of America Suggests Bird Feeding to Enhance Learning from Home

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wild Bird Centers of America Press Release

Glen Echo, MD, September 12, 2020 --(



“The new school year is quite a different experience than in the past,” said George Petrides, Jr., CEO of Wild Bird Centers of America, Inc. “We know learning from home isn’t easy, but we can make it more joyful by taking education outside, where kids will discover and learn about nature in an interactive way and boost their spirits at the same time.”



Feeding and watching backyard birds can be part – and a highlight – of a student’s daily curriculum. Petrides adds, “Schools across the country have long recognized the bird watching and feeding hobby as beneficial to their students. Many nursery, elementary, junior high and high schools have incorporated bird houses, baths and feeders into their landscaping and courtyards. Adding one at home continues this practice.” The hobby is a natural fit with science lessons, but also promotes cognitive abilities around discovery, physical activity, and gives a sense of calm. Feeding and watching birds helps children develop holistically – soul, body and spirit – and makes learning more enjoyable.



Birds are universal creatures that bridge cultural and geographic barriers, offering connection to everyone in the world. Anyone can take part in this activity – birds are everywhere: backyards, parks, and cities. Birds’ variety – there are more than 9,000 species in the world – turns looking for them and seeing which ones come to visit feeders a treasure hunt. Learning more about the animals that live in our backyards gives children a better understanding and appreciation of the environment and an awareness of the interconnectedness of living things. The hobby may even peak interest in pursuing future study in science, conservation or natural history.



“The key to getting children engaged is to make sure the feeder is easily seen from wherever they hang out,” said Petrides. “Watching and feeding birds is relaxing and can improve the ability to focus. Let the birds do what they do best: entertain, educate and fascinate!”



George Petrides, Jr.

301-841-6403



https://www.wildbird.com



