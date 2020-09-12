Pima Community College Awards 24x7 Virtual OneStop Student Services Support RFP to BlackBeltHelp

Press Releases BlackBeltHelp Press Release

BlackBeltHelp is pleased to announce that Pima Community College has awarded 24x7 Virtual OneStop Student Services Support RFP.

Chicago, IL, September 12, 2020 --(



Their partner institutions have seen how the right OneStop model drives increased retention, completion, and student satisfaction rates. The "Never Closed" Virtual OneStop model delivers:



- Ability to serve both distance and presence-based students with a highly personalized experience

- 24x7 support by operating more efficiently

- Immediate resolution of Admissions, Registration, Financial Aid, Student accounts, and other student requests

- 90% student satisfaction rates by resolving student service requests in one interaction

- Personalized online self-help tools and apps



The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):



1. Financial Aid:



- What is the deadline to apply for financial aid?

- How often does the FAFSA need to be completed?

- I applied for financial aid; how will I know if I am eligible?

- What is "expected family contribution (EFC)"?

- I am from out of state, how much more financial aid can I get for that?

- Where can I find information about my financial aid on my Pima account?



2. Accounts Receivable Services:



- How much do I owe?

- How do I pay for my classes?

- When is the latest I can pay for my classes?

- Why is there a Financial Hold on my Account?

- Can I pick up my Financial Aid check?

- How do I set up an e-refund?

- How do I set up a Payment Plan?

- When I enter my credit card number in the payment plan, I get an error message. What do I do?



3. Admissions, Records, and Registrations:



- How/when am I notified that I was admitted to the college?

- How/when do I take placement tests?

- How do I register for New Student Orientation?

- What/where is my Student Schedule?

- Why do I have holds?

- How do I take care of this hold?

- How do I get course registration permissions?

- How do I order official/unofficial transcripts?



A robust Virtual OneStop support framework is critical for the smooth functioning of various processes at an institution – the users expect immediate response and resolution when they reach out for support.



Fiona Wood

844-255-2358



https://www.blackbelthelp.com



