Press Releases United for Human Rights Press Release

Receive press releases from United for Human Rights: By Email RSS Feeds: Tennessee Human Rights Day Planning Begins for 2020

Human rights are a hot topic.

Nashville, TN, September 12, 2020 --(



On this day, Tennesseans celebrate the ratification of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations, originally signed on Dec. 10, 1948. It is always an event with a message of hope for the future, respect for the past, and looking at what it will take to change human rights abuses in the present.



“Human Rights Day means acknowledging leaders while encouraging others to take up the torch for the future,” says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology. The celebration will likely take place in a virtual setting.



The celebration centers around the Human Rights Lifetime Achievement awards, the Rising Advocate Awards, and the Outstanding Service Award. Last year, Rising Advocate Awards were given to three individuals who have made great strides for human rights and show even greater promise for the future.



The committee plans to feature many different human rights organizations during this year’s celebration, especially government agencies and non-profit organizations in Tennessee that have commitments to some part of the thirty rights as laid out in the UDHR. Organizations who wish to participate in the planning may contact the organizer through www.nashvillehumanrights.org. Nashville, TN, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Whether you’re reading about fair housing, racial disparities or gender equality, these are all human rights issues. To bring increased awareness and education on human rights to the public, a celebration for Human Rights Day takes place each December in Nashville, Tenn.On this day, Tennesseans celebrate the ratification of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations, originally signed on Dec. 10, 1948. It is always an event with a message of hope for the future, respect for the past, and looking at what it will take to change human rights abuses in the present.“Human Rights Day means acknowledging leaders while encouraging others to take up the torch for the future,” says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology. The celebration will likely take place in a virtual setting.The celebration centers around the Human Rights Lifetime Achievement awards, the Rising Advocate Awards, and the Outstanding Service Award. Last year, Rising Advocate Awards were given to three individuals who have made great strides for human rights and show even greater promise for the future.The committee plans to feature many different human rights organizations during this year’s celebration, especially government agencies and non-profit organizations in Tennessee that have commitments to some part of the thirty rights as laid out in the UDHR. Organizations who wish to participate in the planning may contact the organizer through www.nashvillehumanrights.org. Contact Information Tennessee United for Human Rights

Joshua Harding

615-784-8847



www.nashvillehumanrights.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from United for Human Rights