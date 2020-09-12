Press Releases Bill Perfect Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Bill Perfect Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: TimelyBill Continues Expansion with New Data Center Option in Las Vegas

Denver, NC, September 12, 2020 --(



TimelyBill will now be serving up their latest release via Switch's data center located in Las Vegas. Touting themselves as "the most advanced data centers on the planet, Switch's Tier 5® / Class 5® Platinum facility leads the way offering the newest Tier 5 classification standards.



"We are adding the new hosting location in response to our rapid expansion," said Michael Lates, Chief Executive Officer at TimelyBill. "Our billing platform can scale to support large enterprise service providers while also providing a ramp up to our full SaaS offering."



The expansion into the PST time zone meets a critical milestone in the execution of the TimelyBill's business plan. Instead of using a 3rd party, TimelyBill can now control both the primary application offering as well as leverage backups and redundancy within its proprietary network.



Key Benefits:

• Better user experience: The Las Vegas data center enables TimelyBill to service West Coast companies with reduced latency.

• Server time: Routine maintenance times will also be adjusted to minimize the potential impact on system performance.

• Stringent data protection: TimelyBill has completed an SSAE 18 (SOC 1) Type II audit.

• Green data center: Switch data center is powered by 100% renewable energy.



Customer Experience:

New TimelyBill customers have the option to select the data center of their choice. Existing customers can continue to use the North Carolina data center or transition to the new location. Relocation will require input from our technical team. We will work with customers on a migration plan to ensure minimal disruption of service.



About TimelyBill:

TimelyBill is an award-winning cloud-based subscription billing and OSS for telecom, VoIP and wireless communications service providers.



With more than 50 components, our software supports full customer life cycle and features a seamless quote to order to cash process. Denver, NC, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TimelyBill today announced a new data center option on the West Coast of the United States, in Las Vegas, to meet the growing demand for the TimelyBill OSS platform. The additional hosting location prepares TimelyBill for the next phase of growth.TimelyBill will now be serving up their latest release via Switch's data center located in Las Vegas. Touting themselves as "the most advanced data centers on the planet, Switch's Tier 5® / Class 5® Platinum facility leads the way offering the newest Tier 5 classification standards."We are adding the new hosting location in response to our rapid expansion," said Michael Lates, Chief Executive Officer at TimelyBill. "Our billing platform can scale to support large enterprise service providers while also providing a ramp up to our full SaaS offering."The expansion into the PST time zone meets a critical milestone in the execution of the TimelyBill's business plan. Instead of using a 3rd party, TimelyBill can now control both the primary application offering as well as leverage backups and redundancy within its proprietary network.Key Benefits:• Better user experience: The Las Vegas data center enables TimelyBill to service West Coast companies with reduced latency.• Server time: Routine maintenance times will also be adjusted to minimize the potential impact on system performance.• Stringent data protection: TimelyBill has completed an SSAE 18 (SOC 1) Type II audit.• Green data center: Switch data center is powered by 100% renewable energy.Customer Experience:New TimelyBill customers have the option to select the data center of their choice. Existing customers can continue to use the North Carolina data center or transition to the new location. Relocation will require input from our technical team. We will work with customers on a migration plan to ensure minimal disruption of service.About TimelyBill:TimelyBill is an award-winning cloud-based subscription billing and OSS for telecom, VoIP and wireless communications service providers.With more than 50 components, our software supports full customer life cycle and features a seamless quote to order to cash process. Contact Information TimelyBill

Patrick LaJuett

954-889-6699



timelybill.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bill Perfect Inc.