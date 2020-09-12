Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Association Reports Medicare Supplement Insurance Rates for Alabama Seniors

Don't overpay for Medicare insurance protection, advises director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Prices vary across the state of Alabama.

Los Angeles, CA, September 12, 2020 --(



"In Birmingham a 65-year-old man could pay as little as $124 monthly or he could pay as much as $256 for Medicare Supplement coverage," shares Jesse Slome, director of the national organization. "The coverage would be essentially identical but over time the cost difference adds. That's why we analyze Medicare insurance costs and strongly advocate consumers do some comparison shopping."



The Medicare insurance expert notes other benefits that benefit seniors who compare policy options and costs. "Some insurance companies add policy fees. Others offer discounts for two-person households. The household discounts vary from zero to as high as 14 percent in Alabama," AAMSI reports.



The latest Price Index reports both the lowest and highest insurance rates for Plan G. "Medicare Plan G is the most popular choice among seniors turning 65," Slome explains.



Alabama Medicare 2020 Monthly Premium - Medigap Plan G



Birmingham (Zip 35242)

Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest: $109.93

Highest: $222.38



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest: $124.27

Highest: $255.67



Huntsville (Zip 35810)

Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest: $102.81

Highest: $200.14



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest: $118.24

Highest: $230.11



Montgomery (Zip 36117)

Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest: $102.81

Highest: $200.14



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest: $118.24

Highest: $230.11



Find Alabama Medicare insurance agents who are listed on the Association's online directory of local Medicare agents which can be accessed at www.medicaresupp.org/agents. "The national Zip Code-based listing shows nearly 1,000 area Medicare insurance advisors," Slome adds. "Access is free to use and completely private for seniors." Los Angeles, CA, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Seniors turning 65 this year across Alabama cities are being urged to compare Medicare insurance policies in order to save money. Medigap insurance premiums, associated fees and available discounts across Alabama vary according to new data reported by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI)."In Birmingham a 65-year-old man could pay as little as $124 monthly or he could pay as much as $256 for Medicare Supplement coverage," shares Jesse Slome, director of the national organization. "The coverage would be essentially identical but over time the cost difference adds. That's why we analyze Medicare insurance costs and strongly advocate consumers do some comparison shopping."The Medicare insurance expert notes other benefits that benefit seniors who compare policy options and costs. "Some insurance companies add policy fees. Others offer discounts for two-person households. The household discounts vary from zero to as high as 14 percent in Alabama," AAMSI reports.The latest Price Index reports both the lowest and highest insurance rates for Plan G. "Medicare Plan G is the most popular choice among seniors turning 65," Slome explains.Alabama Medicare 2020 Monthly Premium - Medigap Plan GBirmingham (Zip 35242)Female age 65, Plan GLowest: $109.93Highest: $222.38Male age 65, Plan GLowest: $124.27Highest: $255.67Huntsville (Zip 35810)Female age 65, Plan GLowest: $102.81Highest: $200.14Male age 65, Plan GLowest: $118.24Highest: $230.11Montgomery (Zip 36117)Female age 65, Plan GLowest: $102.81Highest: $200.14Male age 65, Plan GLowest: $118.24Highest: $230.11Find Alabama Medicare insurance agents who are listed on the Association's online directory of local Medicare agents which can be accessed at www.medicaresupp.org/agents. "The national Zip Code-based listing shows nearly 1,000 area Medicare insurance advisors," Slome adds. "Access is free to use and completely private for seniors." Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance