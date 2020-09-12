PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
MTS Management Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

MTS Management Group's Izzie’s Caravan Kicks Off “10 In 10″ Campaign with First Single Off New Album


MTS' Izzie’s Caravan have released “Roadkill Rita,” the first single from their new album, “Blow The Lid.” It is the first of 10 singles to be released over the next 10 months.

Pittsburgh, PA, September 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- It’s hard to believe that it’s only been since December 2019 when MTS management Group's Izzie’s Caravan first entered the musical arena. Since then, the prolific blues rockers have released no less than three critically acclaimed EPs: December’s Leo’s Guitar, Feburary’s Zephyrs and June’s On The Pull. The latter EP featured the band’s first #1 international iTunes hit, “Drownin’ Man’s Blues.” It also catapulted Izzie’s Caravan onto the national radio airplay charts in the US.

Now, Izzie’s Caravan is about to embark on a 10-month-long journey, releasing one single per month from their upcoming full-length release, Blow The Lid. First up is “Roadkill Rita,” out on September 10.

The band’s enigmatic frontman, simply known as Izzie says, “In all sincerity, we could never have imagined that in just a few months of this project’s inception, we would have released three EPs, had a #1 iTunes single, have multiple songs sit on the EuroIndie Charts and the World Indie Charts, reach the famous Jamband Radio Charts, get recognition from music/film festivals, receive thousands and thousands of plays on music platforms, release a ton of videos, get featured on top websites...it’s been one helluva ride...and we’re just getting started! Thanks for supporting us through this rock n roll journey!”

About Izzie’s Caravan: Izzie started his musical journey by forming a 3-piece band in 2004. The Deep Impactors included two future (and now former) members of the Caravan, Sim and Ray. After becoming disillusioned by the music industry, Izzie took a decades-long respite from guitar, eventually returning to the instrument he loved, just a few years ago.

Referring to himself as a “poor man’s Buddy Guy or Lightnin’ Hopkins,” Izzie cites bands like Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith as early influences, followed by later guitarists like Izzy Stradlin and John Frusciante. But, it was the blues of Stevie Ray, Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Johnny Winter, Muddy Waters, and of course, Buddy Guy, that inspired Izzie’s return to music.

For more information, please visit:
Website: www.izziescaravan.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHJqGlX2pIpAbae3jGlaYFQ
Contact Information
MTS Management Group
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
Contact
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help