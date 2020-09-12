Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Colorado Self Storage Portfolio

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

When the portfolio was listed, the sellers were busily re-asphalting all drives and correcting any drainage problems that existed. They recently replaced the facility roofs and updated the paint, resulting in no deferred maintenance. The Buyer was NSA, the newest REIT in the self-storage arena. This portfolio was a welcomed addition for NSA as it fits in well with several other properties they own in Colorado Springs.



Joan Lucas, of Joan Lucas Real Estate Services, and Ben Vestal and Cole Carosella, of Argus Self Storage Advisors, arranged the sale of Chapel Hills and North Nevada Self Storage in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The sale closed September 2020. Joan indicated that this was a fairly straight-forward deal with wonderful Sellers. The portfolio offers 497 units with a total of 67,720 rentable square feet of storage. These properties have enjoyed excellent occupancies throughout the years.

When the portfolio was listed, the sellers were busily re-asphalting all drives and correcting any drainage problems that existed. They recently replaced the facility roofs and updated the paint, resulting in no deferred maintenance. The Buyer was NSA, the newest REIT in the self-storage arena. This portfolio was a welcomed addition for NSA as it fits in well with several other properties they own in Colorado Springs.

Joan Lucas is located in Denver, CO and is the Argus Broker Affiliate representative for the state of Colorado. She can be reached at 720-855-6587. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property.

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



