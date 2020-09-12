Scientology Volunteer Ministers Continue to Deliver Food and Hope Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

The Churches of Scientology Disaster Response is always active in times of disaster. This has not changed with the unseen enemy of COVID-19.

Nashville, TN, September 12, 2020 --(



Jennifer takes the words of L. Ron Hubbard to heart: “A Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”



“Every little bit helps,” says Jennifer. “Any help is appreciated and everyone can find some way to help. I consider it an honor to give my time and help to ease another’s load in their time of need.”



Working with the Nashville General Hospital Foundation, Jennifer has been able to deliver groceries every week since March in the Middle Tennessee region, and there’s not sign of stopping. “I’ll be out every day that I’m needed,” she said. “I get the call, and I’m there.”



Recently, she’s even recruited another volunteer to help share the load and get more food to those in need.



The Volunteer Ministers (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.



Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



