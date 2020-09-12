CareNow® Urges the Public to Get a Flu Vaccine

Press Releases CareNow Urgent Care Press Release

Denver, CO, September 12, 2020 --(



“The best way to avoid getting the flu is to get the vaccine every year,” says Dr. Mark Montano, market medical director at CareNow. “The sooner you can receive a flu shot, the better. It’s the best prevention method.”



The contagious respiratory illness is characterized by symptoms such as fever, cough, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, and fatigue. It’s important for those with other medical conditions to plan to get a flu shot as soon as possible, especially with the possibility of contracting COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.



“COVID-19 and the flu season are going to overlap this winter,” says market medical director, Dr. Mark Montano. “It’s really important to get ahead of this before the flu season starts. Having both illnesses together could mean you have more severe symptoms.” In addition to the flu vaccine, CareNow® experts also recommend taking the following hygiene measures you’ve been taking to avoid



COVID-19 that can also help protect you from the flu:

· Wear a mask in public places

· Consistent handwashing

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

· Social distancing at least six feet away from others

· Clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces



CareNow® is offering $20 flu shots for people of all ages at all 8 Denver locations.



CareNow® Urgent Care

Founded in 1993 in Dallas-Fort Worth, CareNow® has grown to become one of the largest urgent care networks in the country. HCA Healthcare acquired CareNow® in 2015 with the intent to extend the model that has made the urgent care network so successful. CareNow® clinics are open seven days a week with extended evening hours and convenient Web Check-In®.



Caitlin Yusko

615-957-3043



www.carenow.com/denver



