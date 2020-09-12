Versatile Award-Winning Haitian American Singer Songwriter Natalie Jean Nominated in the W.A.M. Awards

Press Releases Natalie Jean Press Release

Kensington, MD, September 12, 2020 --(



This announcement comes right after her latest achievement, “World Artist of The Year”, which she garnered at the 2020 Josie Music Awards, which was recently held at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, TN.



When asked how I she felt about these nomination, Natalie replied, “I Am” is very important to me as a black woman living in America. It embodies my resilience to stand firm and fearless against hate, and to overcome all obstacles.



Natalie Jean has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won several awards. Currently, she is a Finalist in the Peace Song Awards for her music video "We Kneel," a co-write with Darick dds Spears, "I Am" is nominated in the Hollywood Music and Media Awards, and several of her songs from her latest album are in a Semi-Finalists position in the 2020 UK Songwriting Contest. Her latest album, "Where Do We Go from Here?" was released on February 14, 2020. Contact Information Natalie Jean Music

Natalie Jean

240-676-3430



http://www.natalie-jean.com



