The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in West Eugene


Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in Avalon Village.

Eugene, OR, September 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 1987 Praslin St. was listed for $379,900.

This home offers vaulted ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the open floor plan. The kitchen offers a large island, brand new black stainless steel appliances, gas range, soft close cabinetry, and more. The primary suite includes a remodeled bathroom with granite countertops and travertine tile floors, walk in closet, and private access to the back patio and new hot tub. Upstairs you will find a versatile loft space, two beds, and a full bathroom. Outside you will find a spacious patio, garden beds, large yard irrigation, tool shed, and more.

The buyers for 1987 Praslin St. are secured and officially in escrow.

If you are interested in other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

