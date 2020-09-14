Roger B. Kennedy Construction Wins ABC Eagle Award

Press Releases Roger B. Kennedy Construction Press Release

Orlando, FL, September 14, 2020 --(



Roger B. Kennedy Construction completed the upscale ECCO on Orange Apartments in December 2019 under a $40 million contract. This 300-unit project was developed by LeCesse Development Corporation in Altamonte Springs, Florida and designed by 5G Studio Collaborative in Miami, Florida. The project includes 3, 4 and 5 story apartment buildings wrapping a seven-story parking garage that features a roof-level clubhouse, pool and fitness center.



Project entries were evaluated by a select panel of judges represented by a cross section of the industry. Project entries were judged on execution of design, quality of craftmanship, attention to detail, proper installation, outstanding planning and coordination efforts, challenges successfully overcome, project complexity, owner satisfaction and several other criteria.



Roger B. Kennedy, president of Roger B. Kennedy Construction stated, “We are honored to have been recognized by the Central Florida Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors. We were last recognized in this competition in 2011. This type of award competition raises the standards throughout the construction industry and provides an opportunity for firms to showcase their skilled workmanship and dedication.”



An awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate to recognize all of the award winners.



The Kennedy organization has been in continuous operation as a family-owned construction business for five generations and opened its Florida office in Orlando in 1972. Headed by Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, Roger B. Kennedy Construction ranks among Florida’s largest construction companies and is one of Florida’s largest family-owned businesses. The company specializes in multi-family, hospitality, retail-commercial and medical projects.



Orlando, FL, September 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Roger B. Kennedy Construction announces their recognition in the Central Florida Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors Excellence in Construction Awards. The Central Florida based general contractor won the Eagle Award for their ECCO on Orange Apartments project, located in the SoDo District of downtown Orlando.

