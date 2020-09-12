Story Spark Releases Three New Character Designs

Press Releases Story Spark Press Release

Story Spark creates unique graphic t-shirts that help people express their passion for technology and the developments it brings. The lifestyle brand was established by artists Alex and Sun to connect people and celebrate the connection between art and technology. Story Spark aims to provide designer products that enhance a person’s story. They have already created custom graphic t-shirts for a variety of events and organizations. Most of their tees are made with a blend of polyester and cotton, so minimal shrinking occurs vertically. Each graphic shirt is printed on a cool cotton/poly or soft ring-spun cotton. All illustrations are original and express one's inner techie. Los Angeles, CA, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lifestyle brand, Story Spark, is releasing three new t-shirts, “Maneframe,” “Cosplayer,” and “Joy Ride.” Story Spark offers designer t-shirts that allow people to express themselves through art, technology, and pop culture. The brand’s goal is to create selfless content and products that make people smile and empower them at an individual level. This line follows their sustainable line focused on nature designs. The new drop is an expansion of their ever growing collection of original characters.The punny “Maneframe” features a lion whose mane has been taken over by tech. “Cosplayer” shows a new character, Cosplayer Bot, donning a pink unicorn uniform against a cool retro design. Finally, “Joy Ride” features a hoverboarding dinosaur racing through the desert against a green background.Each of the t-shirts is unisex and printed on cotton/poly blends with 60% organic cotton / 40% recycled polyester.The blend makes for an incredibly soft feel. Their clothing is manufactured in socially responsible factories in Nicaragua. These factories are certified by the Worldwide Responsible Apparel Production (WRAP), a non-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting ethical, humane, legal and safe manufacturing around the world through education and certification.About Story Spark:Story Spark creates unique graphic t-shirts that help people express their passion for technology and the developments it brings. The lifestyle brand was established by artists Alex and Sun to connect people and celebrate the connection between art and technology. Story Spark aims to provide designer products that enhance a person’s story. They have already created custom graphic t-shirts for a variety of events and organizations. Most of their tees are made with a blend of polyester and cotton, so minimal shrinking occurs vertically. Each graphic shirt is printed on a cool cotton/poly or soft ring-spun cotton. All illustrations are original and express one's inner techie. Contact Information Story Spark

Sun Kim

424-257-0950



www.storyspark.com

@StorySpark - Instagram, Twitter, Facebook



