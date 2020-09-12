Story Spark Releases New Resin Figure

Press Releases Story Spark Press Release

Lifestyle brand Story Spark is bringing their popular Boba Bot character to life with a limited run of Boba Bot resin figures. Story Spark finds inspiration at the intersection of technology and art. Through tech-centered apparel, accessories, art prints, and more, Story Spark celebrates blending tech and storytelling.



Boba Bot is a boba loving robot that has its own line of t-shirts, art prints, and stickers. The design features an electric blue robot sipping on boba tea. The 10” toy will be available for pre-order on September 17th and available on October 1st. Boba Bot will be available in two different bundles. The Boba Bot Kit ($199) includes a customizable experience that allows customers to assemble and paint Boba Bot however they want! Boba Bot- All Ready to Go ($230) will arrive assembled and painted in the robot’s classic blue and grey colors.



To kick off Boba Bot's release, Story Spark will be offering a plethora of pre-order bonuses. Any pre-orders of Boba Bot will include one extra Boba drink accessory, one Boba Bot art print available in blue, green, and red, one special edition Boba Bot sticker, and a Super Boba Bot digital wallpaper. Sneak previews can be seen on Boba Bot's Instagram page, @boba_bot. This robot is sure to be a hit with boba lovers and toy lovers alike.

