MOTOR Magazine to Expand Audience Reach

For 117 years, MOTOR Magazine has provided reliable and authoritative information, primarily to auto repair shop owners and technicians. In 2021, MOTOR.com will augment the information for service and repair providers with information dedicated to part suppliers, fleets, technology providers and vehicle manufacturers, authored by experts in each industry served by MOTOR Information Systems.



For current subscribers and other stakeholders in service and repair, every issue of MOTOR Magazine from 1998 through 2020 will continue to be available at MOTOR.com. Anyone who would like to be informed of news that supports their business interests may sign up at MOTOR.com to receive e-mail notifications of new articles of interest to them. Industry professionals can also stay current with MOTOR news by following MOTOR on Facebook (MOTORInfoSys), LinkedIn (motor-information-systems) or Twitter (@MotorInfoSys).



About MOTOR Information Systems



