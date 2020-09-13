Save During the Toll Brothers National Sales Event "Love Everything About Home"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Home buyers can get exceptional incentives and financing options for a limited time during the National Sales Event.

Fort Collins, CO, September 13, 2020 --(



Toll Brothers builds homes in some of the most sought-after locations in the country and offers a wide selection of floor plans and hundreds of design options so interested buyers can find a new home that’s truly personalized to their life and style. During the National Sales Event, buyers can explore a variety of home types—including move-in ready homes, homes nearing completion, and homes ready to be built—and take advantage of limited-time savings to make their dream home a reality at the best possible value.



Limited-time incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales consultant to learn more. To take advantage of these attractive packages, interested buyers must make a deposit between Sept. 12 and Oct. 13, 2020.



Participating communities in Colorado are:

- The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031

- Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470), 303-708-1856

- Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227

- Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes TPC Colorado in Berthoud, 970-315-1251

- North Hill in Thornton (near 144th and Holly), 720-907-1922

- Vista Point at Southshore (near the Aurora Reservoir), 720-500-0077

- Retreat at Southshore (near the Aurora Reservoir), 720-828-8835

- The Timbers in Parker, 720-828-8825

- Trailside on Harmony in Timnath (near I-25 and Harmony Road), 970-372-2777

- The Ridge at Ward Station in Wheat Ridge (near Ward Road and I-70), 720-640-9393



For home buyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase at today’s low rates, representatives from TBI Mortgage Company, will be available to offer free mortgage guidance. TBI Mortgage has an excellent selection of mortgage programs with interest rates—including both fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages—that are near an all-time low.



Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 24 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).



For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



