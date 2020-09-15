Miami, Florida Native, Sally Livingston’s Book, “Get Over It!,” Nominated for Global Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sally Livingston Press Release

Miami, FL, September 15, 2020 --(



Miami, FL, September 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Get Over It!," written by Miami, FL native, Sally Livingston, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry.Sally Livingston's book is a Top 10 Finalist for an award in the Religious Nonfiction category. The book helps people move past the relationships or experiences that have them "stuck" and over to freedom. It outlines a 4-step plan to help people take control of the "it" that they are unable to get over."Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award," said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. "Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention."Authors of all kinds - indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published - are being considered for the award in one of sixteen categories. Entries are being reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Academy's voting membership comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.If interested in supporting Livingston and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, go to AuthorAcademyAwards.com and click the "Vote for 2020" button. Once there, click through the poll to view the Religious Nonfiction category on page 11, then find and click on "Get Over It!"The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Academy Awards Red Carpet Session on October 23, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:- The Academy Boon of Merit Award- Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm.- Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.- Lifetime "Your Pace" level access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience©, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.- The opportunity of presenting their book synopsis on the Igniting Souls Conference main stage in front of a global audience.- And more.About the Author Academy AwardsThe Author Academy Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit authoracademyawards.com. Contact Information Sally Livingston

