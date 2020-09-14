Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Receive press releases from Halfpricesoft: By Email RSS Feeds: The 2020 MAC ezPaycheck Payroll Software Now Available to New Customers

2020 ezPaycheck payroll software for MAC now available to new customers. Download the demo version at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

Phoenix, AZ, September 14, 2020 --(



ezPaycheck for MAC is $109.00 per calendar year for a single user version. The 2020 version is currently only $79.00 for a single user version. ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processing for new and seasoned business owners. The software’s graphical interface offers a quick start guide for setup of employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Download and test at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3 (Please note: Copy A W2 and W3 forms are required).

- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



To learn more about MAC ezPaycheck and test drive prior to purchasing, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation.



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Phoenix, AZ, September 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Developers at Halfpricesoft.com have just reduced the cost for 2020 ezPaycheck for MAC to $79.00 for a limited time. This is a savings of $30.00. Potential customers are welcome to download and test the product before purchase.ezPaycheck for MAC is $109.00 per calendar year for a single user version. The 2020 version is currently only $79.00 for a single user version. ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processing for new and seasoned business owners. The software’s graphical interface offers a quick start guide for setup of employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Download and test at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp.EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3 (Please note: Copy A W2 and W3 forms are required).- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.To learn more about MAC ezPaycheck and test drive prior to purchasing, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation.About Halfpricesoft.comFounded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Halfpricesoft