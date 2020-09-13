Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

Receive press releases from Silva Construction: By Email RSS Feeds: CA Construction Company: Secure Your Home Against Threats

Southern California Construction Company Speaks Out on Home Safety

San Pedro, CA, September 13, 2020 --(



The company listed out a number of points to consider when ensuring a home is safe and secure against the elements:



Doors are secured (including garage doors built to withstand high winds)

Doors and windows re-caulked in case of leaks/cracks

Home’s foundation inspected and reinforced as needed (particularly necessary due to the large number of earthquakes in the Southern California area)

Check for cracks in the walls of the home and get an inspection to locate the source of the trouble

Chimney reinforced to withstand earthquakes

Damaged or loose roofing repaired regularly



The co-owner of the company, Dave Silva, stated: “We are passionate about public safety, and safety begins in the home. So many accidents can befall you in the home, mother nature isn’t very forgiving. But a person can be prepared for that, and with proper preparations you can greatly mitigate the risks. Homes that have reinforced foundations are better able to withstand earthquakes, an older or unsecure foundation can be very dangerous. Ensuring doors, windows and chimneys are secured ensures these won’t become a great risk in the middle of a disaster. Earthquakes happen in California, and when they do you should have all of your attention on ensuring your loved ones make it to safety, not on the parts of your house you didn’t take steps to secure and reinforce.”



Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in residential and commercial construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. San Pedro, CA, September 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Silva Construction (www.silvaconstruction.com) a building design and remodeling construction company servicing homes and businesses in the Southern California area, recently released a public statement on the importance of homeowners upgrading the safety and security of their homes. The company indicated that natural disasters can be guarded against and potential dangers reduced if intelligent precautions are taken by homeowners.The company listed out a number of points to consider when ensuring a home is safe and secure against the elements:Doors are secured (including garage doors built to withstand high winds)Doors and windows re-caulked in case of leaks/cracksHome’s foundation inspected and reinforced as needed (particularly necessary due to the large number of earthquakes in the Southern California area)Check for cracks in the walls of the home and get an inspection to locate the source of the troubleChimney reinforced to withstand earthquakesDamaged or loose roofing repaired regularlyThe co-owner of the company, Dave Silva, stated: “We are passionate about public safety, and safety begins in the home. So many accidents can befall you in the home, mother nature isn’t very forgiving. But a person can be prepared for that, and with proper preparations you can greatly mitigate the risks. Homes that have reinforced foundations are better able to withstand earthquakes, an older or unsecure foundation can be very dangerous. Ensuring doors, windows and chimneys are secured ensures these won’t become a great risk in the middle of a disaster. Earthquakes happen in California, and when they do you should have all of your attention on ensuring your loved ones make it to safety, not on the parts of your house you didn’t take steps to secure and reinforce.”Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in residential and commercial construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. Contact Information Silva Construction

Dave Silva

661-441-2429



www.silvaconstruction.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Silva Construction