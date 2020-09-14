Depression and Racism Versus Joy and Grace. New Children’s Book, "Find Joy, Give Grace!!" Comes at the Perfect Time.

Press Releases Find Joy, Give Grace!! Press Release

"Find Joy, Give Grace!!" teaches kids to find joy even during trials like pandemic and have grace for all races using poems and Bible verses.

Greenwood, IN, September 14, 2020



"Find Joy, Give Grace!!" helps children deepen their understanding of joy, love, hope, and grace. By capturing each quality in a separate poem, reading length and topic can be adjusted to fit the child’s needs. "I’ve Found Joy!" helps children find joy even during trials like the pandemic. "True Love" teaches it isn’t about finding a perfect princess, love patiently forgives others. "One Hope" reminds kids all races can share hope in Jesus. "Given Grace" shows children grace is the greatest gift.



The timing of this book release seems perfect. How this book came together so quickly? Jessica explained, “My girls and I gave God our best and then He made it better by growing us through the process. I pray that God will use this book to help kids grow in their understanding of unconditional joy and God’s love for all races.”



'Find Joy, Give Grace!!'

By Jessica Mitchum

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5 in |34 pages | ISBN 9781664202085

E-Book | 34 pages | ISBN 9781664202092

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the Author and Artists:

Jessica Mitchum

317-448-3791



https://www.facebook.com/Find-Joy-Give-Grace-100638301771895

https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/120344447-jessica-mitchum



